Markets

What’s Next for FTX and its Customers After Bankruptcy Filing?

Resigned chief exec Sam Bankman-Fried says he seeks to offer updates on user recovery ‘ASAP’

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Texas State Securities Board Investigating FTX US, Sam Bankman-Fried

Texas state regulators are taking a closer look at FTX and its US affiliate after a regulator claimed he was offered a yield product that is classified as an unregistered security

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally

Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Brett Harrison Leaving FTX US, Moving Into Advisory Role

“I have deep gratitude for my experiences at FTX in the last year and a half,” Harrison tweeted

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B

The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

FDIC Accuses FTX US of Making Misleading Statements

Tweet by FTX US President Brett Harrison could potentially harm investors, FDIC says in letter

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Offers to Bail Out Voyager Customers in Joint Liquidity Proposal

Debtors of crypto lender Voyager may still pursue their claims against now-defunct Three Arrows Capital for additional recoveries

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX Reportedly Seeks Acquisitions in Brokerage Space

The crypto exchange announced its move into stock trading in the US last week

by Ben Strack /
Finance

FTX US Launches Zero-commission Stock Trading

The offering allows users to trade hundreds of stocks and ETFs alongside crypto and NFTs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Spots Opportunity in Troubled Markets

Personal investment in Robinhood comes as his crypto exchange could look to acquire struggling competitors

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance, FTX Make Key Additions

Crypto exchanges add deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer to bench

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Rolls Out Program To Support Underbanked Chicago Communities

The US affiliate of the Bahamas-based crypto exchange names Chicago as its headquarters

by Ben Strack /
Policy

CFTC, SEC Cooperation Key to Solving Crypto’s Regulatory Woes, FTX CEO says

Countries are dragging their feet on digital asset regulation, and crypto experts warn they should pick up the pace

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Exchange FTX Now Valued at $32B After Third Fundraise in Six Months

The exchange raised $400 million in a Series C round

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange FTX US Vying for CFTC Sign-off on Margin Trades

The expansion into margin trading comes on the heels of the exchange’s acquisition of institutional crypto trader LedgerX

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitwise Releases DeFi Outlook: Markets Wrap

Bitwise predicts Amazon-like disruption from DeFi over the coming decade, Coinbase Cloud aims to be the AWS of digital asset infrastructure.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

FTX Inks Deal with MLB Star Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani becomes latest celebrity tapped by company to elevate its brand, increase awareness of digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

FTX to Establish ‘Substantial Presence’ in the Bahamas

Exchange’s subsidiary in the region names new CEO after becoming registered by local regulators.

by Ben Strack /

