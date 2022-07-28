fund

There are a total of 19 articles associated with fund.
article-image

Markets

Australia Gets First Unlisted Crypto Fund Safeguarded by Gemini

According to the fund manager it is the first instance Australia has witnessed its first unlisted retail bitcoin, ether and filecoin funds.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Dawn Capital, Goldman Sachs Plow $70M Into Crypto Infrastructure Provider

Global banking giant Goldman Sachs and European VC firm Dawn Capital have poured fresh capital into Elwood Technologies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

$100M Wave Financial Fund Offers Liquidity to New Cardano DeFi Platforms

The fund, which will support new decentralized exchanges, lending protocols and stablecoin issuers, is building on the Cardano blockchain

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale’s Latest Fund Focuses on Smart Contract Platforms

The world’s largest digital currency asset manager introduced its 18th investment product

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

New $100M Fund Aims To Bolster Blockchain Development in Vietnam

The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Hack VC Hikes Fundraising Stakes, Targets $500M for New Crypto Venture Fund

Blockworks Exclusive: The latest capital-raising effort comes after the venture firm raised $200 million for an early-stage crypto fund last fall

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Pantera Capital’s Blockchain Fund Has $1B in Commitments

The fund, with an initial target raise of $600 million, will close to new investors in April

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bain Capital Ventures Launches $560M Crypto-focused Fund as Ecosystem Booms

The team will deploy the capital across 30 new companies or protocols, the firm’s managing partner told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Avalanche Foundation’s ‘Multiverse’ Incentive Program To Invest up to $290M

The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Forthcoming Crypto Fund To Invest in the ‘Future of Web3’

Blockworks Exclusive: The fund will differentiate itself from crypto investments firms by offering “broad exposure” across the Web3 ecosystem, managing partner Benjamin Cohen said

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Capital and Funds Continue To Launch Into Crypto

A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Sequoia Capital Is Raising up to $600M in New Sub-fund To Focus on Tokens

Founders have asked the firm to take a more active role in managing its tokens — this fund will give it that ability to engage further, it said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Investors Bolster The Graph With $205M Ecosystem Fund

Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, gumi Cryptos Capital, NGC Ventures and HashKey provided the capital to accelerate growth on The Graph

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Castle Island Ventures Confirms $250M Fund Targeting Web3 Startups

The third fund from Castle Island Ventures is focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Is Solana the Next Crypto Investment For Institutions?

The emergence of a derivatives market suggests more institutional products focused on Solana will appear, a report by crypto investment firm Two Prime says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Kraken Ventures Raises $65M for Fund Focused on Crypto, Fintech

The firm has made investments in Blockdaemon, Anchorage, Messari, Hashflow, Acala and pStake

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

DAO Index Fund Aims to Compete with Biggest Asset Managers in the World

DAOs in the digital asset community are member-owned communities that lack a centralized leader. While collaborative in nature, DAOs are not usually seen in an asset management setting.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Algorand Foundation Launches $300M DeFi Fund

The fund, called Viridis, will focus on financing the development of DeFi on Algorand’s network

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.