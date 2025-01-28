GameFi
Off the Grid is showing signs of growth after an explosive beta launch
Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines
Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow
The launch of ‘The Amory’ will provide gamers the chance to earn rewards through borrowed assets
Worldcoin brought in the vast majority of the capital this week, but there were other standouts
If Web3 builders can chill out about decentralization, this whole blockchain gaming thing might actually work
Web3 gaming startups continue a trend: Investors are seeing dollar signs
Only $37 million went into crypto startups this week
The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Zilliqa’s gaming spin out is crucial to a broader new business model
The move toward immersive gameplay will see Web3 gaming studios develop titles that match trending genres in the Web2 world
“We want to be the Roblox for professional game developers,” Harman told Blockworks
New GameFi platform Polemos Forge is helping all gamers make better use of the blockchain gaming industry
Bear market conditions see less money going into startups but investor interest in Web3 remains
Blockchain represents a novel innovation in the gaming industry – the first in years
Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX
The founder of Draper Associates says his venture capital firm is focusing on investing in startups developing BitcoinFi applications
A handful of crypto startups received funding in the $4 million to $15 million range from VCs this past week
Rockstar and Microsoft have both recently officially banned NFTs from game servers
A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming
Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round
Rockstar Games’ co-founder adds to team’s war chest for Web3 game development
CoinMarketCap looks at how GameFi is faring during its first bear market
Outside of gaming, crypto funding was quieter than usual this past week, but investors are still committing to startups building in the space