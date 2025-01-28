GameFi

Empire NewsletterWeb3

There’s a lot riding on Off the Grid’s token launch

Off the Grid is showing signs of growth after an explosive beta launch

by David Canellis /
Web3

Sega exec ices blockchain gaming plans, calls play-to-earn ‘boring’

Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

The death of play-to-earn gaming

Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow

by Bart Hillerich /
Web3

Polemos launches platform for collateral-free digital asset rental

The launch of ‘The Amory’ will provide gamers the chance to earn rewards through borrowed assets

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto Funding: Focus on Web3 Development in $151M Week

Worldcoin brought in the vast majority of the capital this week, but there were other standouts

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

There’s Nothing Wrong With Web3 Gaming, Except Everything You’re Doing

If Web3 builders can chill out about decentralization, this whole blockchain gaming thing might actually work

by Simon Davis /
Business

Web3 Gaming Developers Continue To Be Favored by Investors

Web3 gaming startups continue a trend: Investors are seeing dollar signs

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Funding Roundup: All Quiet On the Web3 Front

Only $37 million went into crypto startups this week

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

‘Historic Move’ for GameFi as Unity Adds 13 Web3 Developer Tools

The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Zilliqa’s Gaming Push Led by ‘Roll1ng Thund3rz’ Spin Out

Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Zilliqa’s gaming spin out is crucial to a broader new business model

by Michael Bodley /
Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the GameFi Market – What’s Next?

The move toward immersive gameplay will see Web3 gaming studios develop titles that match trending genres in the Web2 world

by John Lee Quigley /
Web3

Rejecting Web3 Gaming’s ‘Hellscape,’ Unioverse Turns to ‘Heroes’

“We want to be the Roblox for professional game developers,” Harman told Blockworks

by Macauley Peterson /
SponsoredWeb3

A New Era of Ownership Is Changing the Nature of Competitive Games

New GameFi platform Polemos Forge is helping all gamers make better use of the blockchain gaming industry

by John Gilbert /
MarketsWeb3

Funding Roundup: Gaming and NFT Startups Gain Momentum

Bear market conditions see less money going into startups but investor interest in Web3 remains

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

Q&A: Does the Next Generation of Gaming Actually Need Blockchain?

Blockchain represents a novel innovation in the gaming industry – the first in years

by John Gilbert /
Web3

Game Studios Promise More Fun With Collaborate-to-earn Model

Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX

by Ornella Hernandez /
PeopleWeb3

Q&A: Venture Capitalist Tim Draper ‘Still Loves the Decentralized World’

The founder of Draper Associates says his venture capital firm is focusing on investing in startups developing BitcoinFi applications

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Funding Wrap: Venture Funding Down but Not Out

A handful of crypto startups received funding in the $4 million to $15 million range from VCs this past week

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Major Game Studios Still Aren’t Sold on NFTs

Rockstar and Microsoft have both recently officially banned NFTs from game servers

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

MetaMask Is Bullish on Web3 Gaming

A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Brevan Howard Pours $40 Million Into Blockchain Gaming Startup

Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands Among Backers in $13M Raise for Revolving Games

Rockstar Games’ co-founder adds to team’s war chest for Web3 game development

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Venture Capital Bullish on Building GameFi in a Bear Market

CoinMarketCap looks at how GameFi is faring during its first bear market

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists

Outside of gaming, crypto funding was quieter than usual this past week, but investors are still committing to startups building in the space

by Bessie Liu /

