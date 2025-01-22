Gary Gensler
A Nova Labs exec referred to the last-day lawsuit “as irresponsible as it is wrong-headed”
Haynes Boone partner Matthew Frankle thinks that we could see some crypto lawsuits dropped as Gary Gensler’s era ends
If the Senate does not confirm SEC Comm’r Caroline Crenshaw by the end of the session, Trump will be able to nominate a Republican in her place
The announcement followed growing speculation that Gensler would announce his exit before Trump takes office next year
Republican state attorneys general say the SEC is violating federalism with its crypto enforcement strategy
Crypto needs clarity, not crackdowns, from the SEC
Empire co-host Jason Yanowitz told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that there “needs” to be a change in SEC leadership
The president-elect promised to support bitcoin mining in America and halt government bitcoin sales on the campaign trail
A tumultuous presidential campaign comes to an end
Plus, there’s a glaring question many in the crypto community want Kamala Harris to address
Gurbir Grewal, who has been at the agency almost as long as Gensler has been chair, will depart on Oct. 11, 2024
Rep. Tom Emmer brought up DEBT Box and asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler if the handling of the case “embarrassed” him
All five SEC commissioners appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday to answer questions from House lawmakers about how they are running the securities agency
Plus, the stablecoin market has some new entrants
Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations
Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market
The SEC is still considered a major antagonist in the crypto space, with bigger targets increasingly common
Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way
Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company
Fund issuers expect very few additional comments from the SEC on their ETH fund registration statements, if any at all
Plus, a Canadian firm’s Solana ETP bid to keep the country’s “innovation hub” status alive
Trump insiders say he will dismantle the anti-crypto army within an hour of taking office, but the campaign has been quiet about how it plans to do so
Plus, an update on spot ETH ETFs and what’s on this week’s economic calendar
Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views