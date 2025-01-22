Gary Gensler

Policy

Gensler wraps tenure as SEC chair with lawsuit against Nova Labs

A Nova Labs exec referred to the last-day lawsuit “as irresponsible as it is wrong-headed”

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Current SEC crypto lawsuits could be dropped, lawyer says

Haynes Boone partner Matthew Frankle thinks that we could see some crypto lawsuits dropped as Gary Gensler’s era ends

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Delayed Crenshaw vote increases odds of all-Republican SEC early next year 

If the Senate does not confirm SEC Comm’r Caroline Crenshaw by the end of the session, Trump will be able to nominate a Republican in her place

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Gary Gensler announces departure from SEC, effective Jan. 20

The announcement followed growing speculation that Gensler would announce his exit before Trump takes office next year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

GOP state attorneys general side with crypto industry in suit against SEC

Republican state attorneys general say the SEC is violating federalism with its crypto enforcement strategy

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Chair Gensler’s anti-innovation crypto crusade must end

Crypto needs clarity, not crackdowns, from the SEC

by Marisa Coppel /
Policy

Traders are banking on Trump’s pro-crypto action

Empire co-host Jason Yanowitz told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that there “needs” to be a change in SEC leadership

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Revisiting Trump’s crypto promises after his election win

The president-elect promised to support bitcoin mining in America and halt government bitcoin sales on the campaign trail

by Ben Strack /
Policy

America votes, putting crypto’s campaign dollars to the test

A tumultuous presidential campaign comes to an end

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Fed officials reiterate ‘modest’ path forward for interest rate cuts

Plus, there’s a glaring question many in the crypto community want Kamala Harris to address

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC’s enforcement director announces departure 

Gurbir Grewal, who has been at the agency almost as long as Gensler has been chair, will depart on Oct. 11, 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Gensler says DEBT Box case ‘not well handled’ by SEC

Rep. Tom Emmer brought up DEBT Box and asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler if the handling of the case “embarrassed” him

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Lawmakers clash early on in first full SEC commissioner hearing since 2019 

All five SEC commissioners appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday to answer questions from House lawmakers about how they are running the securities agency

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

SEC settlements are becoming the cost of doing crypto business

Plus, the stablecoin market has some new entrants

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Republican Reps. ask Gensler for clarity on how securities laws apply to airdrops 

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The September events that could move markets

Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

The SEC is poised to file fewer crypto cases in 2024

The SEC is still considered a major antagonist in the crypto space, with bigger targets increasingly common

by David Canellis /
Policy

Sens. Lummis, Scott say Republican sweep in November is the push crypto needs 

Despite increased bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass crypto-related legislation, Sens. Lummis and Scott say Democrats are still standing in the way

by Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

What the SEC dropping its Paxos probe really means

Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Policy

ETH ETF hopefuls ‘on the edge’ of their seats for SEC nod, source says

Fund issuers expect very few additional comments from the SEC on their ETH fund registration statements, if any at all

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Trump has crypto supporters, but what’s his plan for the SEC?

Plus, a Canadian firm’s Solana ETP bid to keep the country’s “innovation hub” status alive

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

If Trump wins, he’d probably still have to live with Gensler for a while 

Trump insiders say he will dismantle the anti-crypto army within an hour of taking office, but the campaign has been quiet about how it plans to do so

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: SEC crypto enforcement leader departs

Plus, an update on spot ETH ETFs and what’s on this week’s economic calendar

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

For Democrats to support crypto legislation, messaging is key: Rep. Nickel 

Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.