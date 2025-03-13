glassnode

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why the market isn’t buying the bitcoin dip

A Glassnode report found that the accumulation range for bitcoin is ‘weak,’ indicating a decline in demand

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin on-chain metrics points to further sell-side pressure

Technical analysis paints a picture of the top crypto asset adrift amid changing crypto investors sentiment, but there’s a silver lining

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin holders slip under water, on-chain metrics show

Some on-chain Bitcoin metrics reflect sellers’ first concerted effort in two weeks as broader market wobbles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ethereum activity on the rise as on-chain metrics print fresh highs

A trio of on-chain metrics point to confidence in Ethereum’s underlying asset as institutions mull greater exposure to the asset class

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Upcoming Ethereum update stimulates liquid staking token growth

Liquid staking providers gain traction, as users prefer greater liquidity and flexibility from their staked ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin’s Looking Less Lively These Days — and That’s Bullish

Data suggests the number of bitcoin addresses holding more than 1000 and 100 BTC has been on a six-year decline following two major peaks in 2016 and 2017

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges Following Mild Retail Sell-Off, Binance Lawsuit

On-chain metrics point to an increase in the volume of coins deposited to exchanges, signaling a willingness to realize some profits in the short term

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Holders Hit New Highs as Fed Tightening Eases

The number of individuals holding more than one bitcoin rose to new heights on Sunday as investors remain skittish on bank sector stability

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Retreats as Rejection at $23.5K Continues

Many of the older coins purchased during the 2021-2022 cycle are now underwater, coinciding with rejection at cost basis of $23,500 price levels

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Stocks and Crypto Correlation Shows Signs of Weakening

A rebound in fast-growth tech stocks on Monday’s trade has all but deepened the rift between US equities and crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BTC Turbulence Continues Heading into 2022: Markets Wrap

BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Climbs Higher: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin rallies above $51,000 on the heels of neutral perpetual funding rates and bullish miner outlook

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Attempts End-of-Year Rally: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface

by Sam Martin /
Markets

SOL Down 40% from ATH; ETH/BTC Ratio Slides: Markets Wrap

ETH/BTC slides as investors seek safety in the largest digital asset

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Altcoins Tread Water as BTC and ETH Fail to Catch a Bid: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH bearish price action are contributing to a broader market sell-off of altcoins, Bitcoin derivatives open interest retraces

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC, ETH and LUNA Lead Rebound After Friday Omicron Sell-off: Markets Wrap

BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Action, Fundamentals Diverge: Markets Wrap

Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water

by Sam Martin /
Markets

FTX Token Posts Gains, Terra Enables IBC: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin faces minor correction on the backs of greedy traders, FTT outpaces other exchange tokens, Terra enables IBC.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Rally Lends Strength to ETH, SOL and LUNA: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin lends strength to ethereum and major alts, Ethereum has grown considerably since the last time it visited $4,000, SOL and LUNA pop.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Hovers Above $61,000; Altcoins Tread Water: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin hovers above $61,000 on sound fundamentals and technicals, a futures-backed ETF isn’t all positive, Ethereum looks undervalued.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Soars Past $62,000; Price Discovery Nears: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin nears price discovery as options open interest rises alongside perpetual funding rates, bitcoin on Ethereum represents 1.5% of supply

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Macro Backdrop Favors Bitcoin: Markets Wrap

The macroeconomic backdrop, on-chain fundamental data and regulatory outlook are making bitcoin an easy buy and hold.

by Sam Martin /

