A Glassnode report found that the accumulation range for bitcoin is ‘weak,’ indicating a decline in demand
Technical analysis paints a picture of the top crypto asset adrift amid changing crypto investors sentiment, but there’s a silver lining
Some on-chain Bitcoin metrics reflect sellers’ first concerted effort in two weeks as broader market wobbles
A trio of on-chain metrics point to confidence in Ethereum’s underlying asset as institutions mull greater exposure to the asset class
Liquid staking providers gain traction, as users prefer greater liquidity and flexibility from their staked ether
Data suggests the number of bitcoin addresses holding more than 1000 and 100 BTC has been on a six-year decline following two major peaks in 2016 and 2017
On-chain metrics point to an increase in the volume of coins deposited to exchanges, signaling a willingness to realize some profits in the short term
The number of individuals holding more than one bitcoin rose to new heights on Sunday as investors remain skittish on bank sector stability
Many of the older coins purchased during the 2021-2022 cycle are now underwater, coinciding with rejection at cost basis of $23,500 price levels
A rebound in fast-growth tech stocks on Monday’s trade has all but deepened the rift between US equities and crypto
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant
Bitcoin rallies above $51,000 on the heels of neutral perpetual funding rates and bullish miner outlook
Bitcoin has seen a lot of ups and downs throughout 2021, a BTC short squeeze could be building up underneath the surface
ETH/BTC slides as investors seek safety in the largest digital asset
BTC and ETH bearish price action are contributing to a broader market sell-off of altcoins, Bitcoin derivatives open interest retraces
BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.
Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot
Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water
Bitcoin faces minor correction on the backs of greedy traders, FTT outpaces other exchange tokens, Terra enables IBC.
Bitcoin lends strength to ethereum and major alts, Ethereum has grown considerably since the last time it visited $4,000, SOL and LUNA pop.
Bitcoin hovers above $61,000 on sound fundamentals and technicals, a futures-backed ETF isn’t all positive, Ethereum looks undervalued.
Bitcoin nears price discovery as options open interest rises alongside perpetual funding rates, bitcoin on Ethereum represents 1.5% of supply
The macroeconomic backdrop, on-chain fundamental data and regulatory outlook are making bitcoin an easy buy and hold.