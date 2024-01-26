hashrate

Analysis

Bitcoin halving expected to hit on 4/20

Yet more proof that we’re living in a simulation

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin’s 30-day hashrate high hits miner profitability

An uplift in hashrate suggests miners continue to invest in more sophisticated hardware

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

CleanSpark reports Q3 earnings, 16 EH/s is on the horizon

Last quarter, the Nevada-based miner increased revenue by 14% to $42.5 million, though there was a GAAP net loss of $18.5 million

by James Cirrone /
Business

Which bitcoin miners are growing the fastest in 2023?

As Marathon Digital has aggressively grown, the deployed hash rates of Iris Energy and Cipher Mining have also more than doubled in the last six months

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Is All This Bitcoin Traffic a Good Thing?

Bigger block sizes and jumps in fees are the result of activities usually more at home on rival network Ethereum

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Boosts Miners, as Hashrate Climbs

Share prices of US-traded crypto mining firms finished the week higher on Friday, bolstered by short-term risk-on trader sentiment for digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days

The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Crypto Miner Core Scientific Downsizing After $840M Impairment Charge

The miner is cutting 10% of its workforce but expects to expand self-mining fleet by 36% in 2022

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Education

Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? The Economics Explained

Today, bitcoin mining is barely profitable. Costs are too high and rewards are too low for most miners.

by John Gilbert /
Markets

China Reemerges as Top Mining Hub a Year After Blanket Ban

China has jumped back to one of the top mining hubs in the world despite a crackdown on operations by the country’s government last year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Plot Hashrate Growth

The overall bitcoin hashrate hit an all-time high of 208 million terahashes per second on Jan. 1

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Compass Mining to Now Serve At-home Miners

Company launches delivery of Bitmain’s Antminer S19 and MicroBT’s Whatsminer M30S.

by Ben Strack /

