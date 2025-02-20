intellectual property

The DropWeb3

Doodles’ Solana token fails to impress

Crypto Twitter loves a token, but some criticism has surfaced

by Kate Irwin /
DeFi

Story Protocol turns the page with intellectual property token launch

Story Protocol’s sovereign layer-1 targets blockchain-native intellectual property monetization including AI

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire Newsletter

How burn functions impact price

Plus, a clutch end to a Maker lawsuit

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EthCC attendees ask: “Where are the apps?”

Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Story Protocol to help AI developers register and track their models with Ritual

The pair are trialing a somewhat-novel angle for integrating AI with blockchain technology

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Yuga Labs awarded $1.6M in landmark Ryder Ripps NFT case

A US district judge has declared Ryder Ripps and his business associate will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million plus legal fees.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto funding: Summer doldrums end as firms raise $111M

Substantial raises by Brine Fi and GenTwo also grabbed the attention of industry watchers this week

by James Cirrone /
DeFiWeb3

Doodles CEO Imagines a ‘Scaled-down Version of Disneyland’

Doodles is revamping community Support removing a $100K commercial license cap for projects funded by the Doodlebank

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Partners with FTX and Sorare Creates NBA Fantasy Game

Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

A16z Creates NFT Licensing Framework to Standardize Collectors’ Rights

Venture capital firm claims NFTs are testing the limits of traditional legal system and proposes a potential solution inspired by Creative Commons

by Ornella Hernandez /
PolicyWeb3

Animoca Brands Japan Raised $45M To Foster Local Web3 Efforts

As Japanese intellectual property gains international popularity, local crypto community continues to grow

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3’s Promise of NFT Intellectual Property Rights ‘Far Off,’ Says Galaxy

Galaxy discovered that NFT projects have misled consumers over the intellectual property rights tied to purchased content

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

FTX General Counsel: NFT Copyright Infringement Is Our ‘Biggest Issue’

Legal answers to intellectual property questions surrounding NFTs are unclear

by Casey Wagner /

