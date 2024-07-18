Jamie Dimon

Empire Newsletter

Trump and his ‘extremely bullish’ presidential ticket

Plus, is the former US president a crypto influencer?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Web3

Consensus 2024: Crypto’s back, baby

The side events were the places to be at Consensus 2024, according to attendees

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Jamie Dimon is crypto’s most boring villain

Even though he’s head of one of America’s largest banks, Dimon doesn’t wield any kind of real power over crypto — so why can’t he shut up about it?

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Policy

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon: I’d shut crypto down

Even as his bank moves into the blockchain space, Jamie Dimon tells senators the government should shut down the whole industry

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

JPM’s Jamie Dimon: Regulators Have Done ‘Nothing’ to Stem Crypto Fraud

The outspoken JPMorgan CEO said Sam Bankman-Fried triggered a long-brewing disaster that could have been averted by regulators

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceMarkets

French Banking Giant BNP Paribas Joins JPMorgan’s Onyx Blockchain

JPMorgan’s blockchain started with repo markets but has begun exploring institutional access to decentralized finance markets

by David Canellis /
Finance

Apollo Global Management Hires its First Head of Digital Assets Strategy

Christine Moy joins the asset manager after nearly two decades with JPMorgan

by Ben Strack /

