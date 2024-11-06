Kamala Harris
Largely seen as pro-crypto, Donald Trump is set to once again take the White House
Swan Bitcoin managing director John Haar is among those expecting that the election may only have a short-term impact on crypto markets
Platforms like Polymarket and Drift’s BET show higher probabilities for a Trump victory, reflecting current market sentiments
Politicians are realizing that crypto is going to be a winning issue this cycle and in the future, chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad tells Blockworks
Hours after pledging to support Black men’s rights to safely invest in crypto, VP Harris’s Monday night speech mentioned blockchain zero times
Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”
“Chair Gensler’s legacy will be defined by turning the once proud institution of the SEC into a rogue agency,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said
Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto
There’s still over 50 days left until the election, or as it should be known, the Superbowl for political memecoins
Plus, the latest entrant into the crypto fund game
A tech industry coalition executive last week urged moderators to ask about crypto, noting that “passing bipartisan digital asset regulations is front and center this election cycle”
Making sense of the jobs report that didn’t necessarily clear up what size of rate cut the Fed could opt for
Blockworks’ Q&A with 0x general counsel Ashley Ebersole addresses crypto politics, the Wells notice against OpenSea and regulation of the industry
Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in
Exodus legal chief Veronica McGregor rebuffs criticism of Kamala Harris’s lack of a crypto stance so far — though looks for a shift away from “regulation by enforcement”
And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off
Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance
Plus, what Dems had to say about Kamala Harris and crypto
The Harris campaign has quietly onboarded an array of former Biden administration officials
And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF
Plus, a look at Tim Walz’s crypto track record
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”
Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto