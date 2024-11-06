Kamala Harris

Policy

Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election

Largely seen as pro-crypto, Donald Trump is set to once again take the White House

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing the Harris/Trump crypto impact on Election Eve 

Swan Bitcoin managing director John Haar is among those expecting that the election may only have a short-term impact on crypto markets

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto prediction markets favor Trump in tight race with Harris

Platforms like Polymarket and Drift’s BET show higher probabilities for a Trump victory, reflecting current market sentiments

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Coinbase exec weighs Harris, Trump crypto stances as election looms

Politicians are realizing that crypto is going to be a winning issue this cycle and in the future, chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

VP Harris’s latest crypto comments fall short on details

Hours after pledging to support Black men’s rights to safely invest in crypto, VP Harris’s Monday night speech mentioned blockchain zero times

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

China goes big on stimulus to recover from stagnation

Plus, how Democrats are slowly shifting on crypto policy

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Tokenized assets to exceed $20B over next year: CF Benchmarks

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci comments on “why we want to tokenize everything”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

US House members demand crypto answers from SEC leaders

“Chair Gensler’s legacy will be defined by turning the once proud institution of the SEC into a rogue agency,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

This unusual suspect may have caused Silvergate’s collapse

Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Analysis

The road to the US election is paved with political memecoins — now down 90%

There’s still over 50 days left until the election, or as it should be known, the Superbowl for political memecoins

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Will crypto get a mention in tonight’s presidential debate?

Plus, the latest entrant into the crypto fund game

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

Will Trump and Harris field a crypto question during tonight’s debate?

A tech industry coalition executive last week urged moderators to ask about crypto, noting that “passing bipartisan digital asset regulations is front and center this election cycle”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

More Goldilocks data sends markets lower

Making sense of the jobs report that didn’t necessarily clear up what size of rate cut the Fed could opt for

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

Ex-SEC counsel: More crypto remarks likely coming from Trump, Harris

Blockworks’ Q&A with 0x general counsel Ashley Ebersole addresses crypto politics, the Wells notice against OpenSea and regulation of the industry

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A deeper look at NVIDIA earnings and the baked-in premium

Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Policy

Is the Kamala Harris crypto ‘reset’ coming? Give it time, exec says

Exodus legal chief Veronica McGregor rebuffs criticism of Kamala Harris’s lack of a crypto stance so far — though looks for a shift away from “regulation by enforcement”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Post-halving leaderboard: Bitcoin miners’ stock moves

And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a potential Polymarket ‘ban’

Plus, we chat with an industry legal chief who patiently awaits Kamala Harris’s crypto stance

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

One month out from FOMC: Zooming in on the expected rate cut

Plus, what Dems had to say about Kamala Harris and crypto

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner&Felix Jauvin /
Policy

Harris campaign advisors have mixed history with crypto industry 

The Harris campaign has quietly onboarded an array of former Biden administration officials

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Team Harris members show mixed track record when it comes to crypto

And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Is the Fed concerned about this market unwind?

Plus, a look at Tim Walz’s crypto track record

by Casey Wagner&Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What to make of the latest FOMC statement

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Policy

Galaxy’s Novogratz ‘hopeful’ VP Harris will be pro-crypto

Outside of politics, the CEO says the current macro backdrop appears set to boost BTC, crypto

by Ben Strack /

