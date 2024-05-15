mixers

There are a total of 16 articles associated with mixers.
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Crypto mixers have their day in court

The US government is looking to seriously inhibit people from using and accessing crypto mixing services

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Samourai Wallet matters more than your memecoins

This case is a big deal — so big, in fact, that one wonders whether the crypto community fully appreciates its gravity

by Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The war on crypto mixing has a new front

Crypto mixers continue to be a target of government scrutiny

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

DOJ arrests founders of privacy-focused crypto wallet Samourai

The DOJ charged the CEO and CTO with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and a count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting service

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Coinbase, Blockchain Association challenge FinCEN’s proposed mixer crackdown 

FinCEN’s proposed rule could stigmatize legitimate crypto activity and drive illicit transactions abroad, Blockchain Association says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Swan tells customers its partners have 0 tolerance for mixing services 

Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Raft Finance floats user bailout plan after odd exploit

An attacker stole 1,575 ETH from Raft, then burned 1,570 of it

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Authorities Target ChipMixer for Alleged Money Laundering

The crypto mixer, created in 2017, may have facilitated the laundering of 152,000 BTC, according to Europol

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Why Proof of Innocence Won’t Work for US Tornado Cash Users

“Anyone considering interacting with the Tornado Cash wallets should first call a lawyer, and be prepared to hear no,” a partner at law firm Morrison Cohen said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Leaked EU Docs Warn Members to Clamp Down on Crypto Mixers

Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy

by David Canellis /
Policy

OFAC Opens Door for Tornado Cash Users to Potentially Withdraw Funds

OFAC also addressed “dust attacks,” or instances where a very small amount of cryptocurrency that touched Tornado Cash results in blocked wallets or accounts, in Tuesday’s clarifications

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions Have Companies Stepping Back From Users

The Treasury Department alleges North Korea-backed hacking organization Lazarus Group used Tornado Cash to launder more than $455 million in stolen crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Mixing Service Tornado Cash

In its first on-chain DeFi protocol sanction, the US Treasury Department added Tornado Cash to its blocked list

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Illicit Crypto Moving to Mixers on Pace to Double in 2022

Chainalysis report shows huge volume of funds moving to these services from sanctioned entities

by Ben Strack /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions First Crypto Mixing Service Following Record Hack

In its first sanction against a crypto mixing service, the Treasury targets Blender.io, which it says was used in the Ronin Network breach

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

The Purpose and Perils of Crypto Privacy Tools

Using mixers is becoming increasingly risky and not always effective for criminals, Chainalysis executive says

by Ben Strack /

