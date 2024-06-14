modular blockchains

There are a total of 12 articles associated with modular blockchains.
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the Roman Empire and crypto have in common

Plus, VC dollars are pivoting away from modular tech

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Opinion

Ethereum and Bitcoin are holding us back

As someone who’s been knee-deep in the trenches of blockchain development, I can’t help but wonder if these behemoths are really cutting it anymore

by Niko Hosn /
article-image

Business

0G Labs raises $35M for data availability, spurring competition with Celestia, EigenLayer, others

0G separates its data availability system into two different lanes

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: Gaming continues to draw investor intrigue

Plus, a modular layer-2 raised $50 million and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures made a crypto investment

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Eclipse secures $50M ahead of mainnet launch

The Series A round was co-led by Placeholder and Hack VC

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Avail raises $27M, readies entrance into modular narrative

Celestia had the first mover advantage. EigenDA has staked ether. What sets Avail apart?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Dymension fails to reach consensus because of bad validator set

Chorus One, a majority validator at Dymension, ran into node issues

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Sui, Bittensor, Celestia top small pack with rising bitcoin price ratios

Crypto prices are largely denominated in US dollars, but basing them in bitcoin often makes far more sense

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

For Ethereum rollups, dealing with data remains a bottleneck

Data availability solutions are launching, but Ethereum remains the most popular blockchain for developers to post data

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

The Future Is Light: Blockchain Goes Modular

Rather than just creating a single-purpose static object, the modular nature of building blocks allows for a world of infinite possibilities

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

‘Shared Sequencing’ Could Help Unite Blockchain Rollups

Astria, a shared sequencing network, has just landed $5.5 million from investors

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Celestia Raises $55 Million for New Modular Blockchain

Modular blockchains, as opposed to monolithic blockchains, are, in theory, highly scalable because of their segmented nature

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.