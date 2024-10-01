multichain
The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges
Version 2.0 brings users closer to a “Coinbase experience”
To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability
Alongside the Polygon CDK, Arbitrum Orbit and OP Superchain, scaling approaches are advancing.
While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community
NTT will enable developers to tailor their token transfers to meet the requirements of their projects while maintaining the inherited properties on each chain
Arbitrum is the first multichain expansion destination for Real Yield ETH
Plus, a $315 million fund eyes crypto and PayPal Ventures uses PYUSD for an investment
“Everyone agrees” you have to decentralize infrastructure. Now it’s about execution
Despite a $130 million exploit, Multichain’s team has launched a new project based on the same concept as the previous one
Matter Labs’ Rose said the scaling problem can be “solved horizontally”
The wallet is multi-chain and multi-signature, with an MPC architecture to follow soon
Users can customize the beginning and end of their addresses when deploying a new Safe
SpiritSwap will shut down by Sept. 1st unless a new team takes over.
‘All the team’s funds and access to the servers are with Zhaojun and the police,’ the Multichain team said
Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis
Multichain asked users to stop using its bridges after a potential exploit that affected its Fantom, Moonriver and Dogechain services
Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience
Chaos has struck self-styled Web3 router Multichain and yuan-backed stablecoin issuer Trust Reserve across a matter of days
This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains
Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing
A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff
Mike Cahill, director of the Pyth Data Association, sat down with Blockworks to speak about the macro environment and the possibilities of a multichain future