multichain

There are a total of 27 articles associated with multichain.
article-image

Opinion

Crypto is becoming the same broken system it promised to fix

The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges

by Adrien Stern /
article-image

DeFi

Squid sinks its tentacles into cross-chain abstraction

Version 2.0 brings users closer to a “Coinbase experience”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Opinion

Isolation is no longer an option for L1 blockchains

To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability

by Da Hongfei /
article-image

DeFi

ZKsync Elastic Chain rebrand seeks to carve out scaling niche

Alongside the Polygon CDK, Arbitrum Orbit and OP Superchain, scaling approaches are advancing.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Wormhole’s W airdrop to ‘acknowledge and reward’ dedicated users

While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Wormhole goes multichain with native token transfers

NTT will enable developers to tailor their token transfers to meet the requirements of their projects while maintaining the inherited properties on each chain

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Sommelier DeFi strategy vaults now live on Arbitrum

Arbitrum is the first multichain expansion destination for Real Yield ETH

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: Investors bet on a cross-chain future

Plus, a $315 million fund eyes crypto and PayPal Ventures uses PYUSD for an investment

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Lava Network heats up the node landscape with market forces

“Everyone agrees” you have to decentralize infrastructure. Now it’s about execution

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Multichain team pivots after security debacle

Despite a $130 million exploit, Multichain’s team has launched a new project based on the same concept as the previous one

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Chains are the new smart contracts, says Optimism’s Ben Jones

Matter Labs’ Rose said the scaling problem can be “solved horizontally”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Republic’s new multi-chain wallet is tailored for tokenized assets

The wallet is multi-chain and multi-signature, with an MPC architecture to follow soon

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Smol built an app to keep your cross-chain crypto under one address

Users can customize the beginning and end of their addresses when deploying a new Safe

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Multichain bridge woes spell end for Fantom-based DEX

SpiritSwap will shut down by Sept. 1st unless a new team takes over.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Multichain: Arrested founder and family held all the keys

‘All the team’s funds and access to the servers are with Zhaojun and the police,’ the Multichain team said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Multichain’s $130M exploit potentially an inside job: Chainalysis

Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Multichain halts on suspected $130M hack, 1 month after CEO disappeared

Multichain asked users to stop using its bridges after a potential exploit that affected its Fantom, Moonriver and Dogechain services

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Connext is Connecting the Multichain with Chain Abstraction

Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Multichain CEO Missing, Stablecoin Issuers Reportedly Detained in China

Chaos has struck self-styled Web3 router Multichain and yuan-backed stablecoin issuer Trust Reserve across a matter of days

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

An Interoperable NFT Standard Has Landed on Cosmos

This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

DeFi Strategies Get a Multichain Boost From Sommelier and Axelar

Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Solving Web3’s Developer Problem: Web2 Remains Hesitant

A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the Multichain Future

SKALE’s network of networks delivers an unparalleled Web3 experience and provides the springboard for multichain technology to reach its full potential

by John Lee Quigley /
article-image

People

What TradFi Needs to Make the Multichain Future a Reality

Mike Cahill, director of the Pyth Data Association, sat down with Blockworks to speak about the macro environment and the possibilities of a multichain future

by Michael Bodley /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.