Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Traders pray for Nvidia boost as stocks dip red

Many traders remain optimistic that NVDA will rally at the end of the week, with calls hitting $145 to $160

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities reverse losses as inflation data, key earnings report loom 

Nvidia is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday afternoon

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

It’s Fed Decision Day Eve. All anyone can talk about is the AI selloff.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spurred a $1 trillion rout in US and European tech stocks yesterday

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

AI token selloff a product of too much ‘excitement’

Galaxy Trading says that AI tokens need to demonstrate “blockchain-native” use cases to break out of “speculative” cycle

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Chinese Nvidia probe could start Trade War 2

The probe into the chipmaker was made on suspicion of anti-monopoly law violations

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Nvidia heads into earnings as its star chip continues to glitch 

Revenue estimates for the third quarter come in at $33 billion, which would be an 83% increase from the prior year

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities recover after Trump-fueled rally lost steam last week 

Several big companies report third quarter earnings this week, likely moving markets

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Banks and brokerages will ultimately go ‘headfirst into BTC’: TradFi CEO

There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A deeper look at NVIDIA earnings and the baked-in premium

Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Digital assets involvement becoming “inevitable” for more institutions

The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Traders rode the AI wave to sky-high returns during H1, but what now?

NVIDIA’s gains alone make up more than a third of the S&P 500’s total returns during the first six months of the year

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: What NVIDIA’s impressive run means for market breadth

NVIDIA’s historic run is only deepening the divide between mega-cap tech stocks and the rest of the market.

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Web3

Cheatsheet: MicroStrategy has now outperformed Nvidia this year

DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

Nvidia To Pay SEC $5.5M for Allegedly Failing to Disclose Crypto Revenue Boost

Nvidia misled investors when it failed to communicate crypto mining’s key role in its gaming business throughout 2018, according to the SEC

by David Canellis /
Markets

How Crypto-Related ETFs, Stocks Have Performed Compared to BTC

The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months

by Ben Strack /
Markets

With Slow Mining Sales is Nvidia an Ethereum Macro Proxy?

Nvidia continues to produce stunning earnings due to the world’s reliance on its chips. But mining sales underwhelmed this quarter. Has it ever been a big priority for the company?

by Sam Reynolds /

