Nvidia
Many traders remain optimistic that NVDA will rally at the end of the week, with calls hitting $145 to $160
Nvidia is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday afternoon
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spurred a $1 trillion rout in US and European tech stocks yesterday
Galaxy Trading says that AI tokens need to demonstrate “blockchain-native” use cases to break out of “speculative” cycle
The probe into the chipmaker was made on suspicion of anti-monopoly law violations
Revenue estimates for the third quarter come in at $33 billion, which would be an 83% increase from the prior year
Several big companies report third quarter earnings this week, likely moving markets
There’s a misunderstanding that TradFi players don’t want to transact in bitcoin, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Howard Lutnick
Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in
The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing
NVIDIA’s gains alone make up more than a third of the S&P 500’s total returns during the first six months of the year
NVIDIA’s historic run is only deepening the divide between mega-cap tech stocks and the rest of the market.
DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs
Nvidia misled investors when it failed to communicate crypto mining’s key role in its gaming business throughout 2018, according to the SEC
The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months
Nvidia continues to produce stunning earnings due to the world’s reliance on its chips. But mining sales underwhelmed this quarter. Has it ever been a big priority for the company?