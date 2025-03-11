Ordinals

There are a total of 34 articles associated with Ordinals.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Taproot Wizards on sale 2 years after being inscribed on Bitcoin

The 2,121 Wizards have been called both art and “vandalism”

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t fossilize Bitcoin

I believe that the innovation happening on Bitcoin right now is what will ultimately lead to a better Bitcoin for everyone

by Bob Bodily /
article-image

DeFi

After billionth Bitcoin transaction, a look at the network’s evolution

Bitcoin could become “the supreme base settlement layer” as its DeFi capabilities grow, industry founder says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Base kicks off Onchain Summer 2.0

Coinbase’s Base welcomes the second iteration of its Onchain Summer, and NodeMonkes is now the most popular Bitcoin NFT

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

A look into Runes, a new Bitcoin token standard for issuing fungible tokens

Runes protocol will bring versatility to Bitcoin, but some are worried about the increased fees

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Motoko Sentinels gain traction despite ordinal volume decrease post-halving 

Despite ordinal volume dipping following the Bitcoin halving due to high network fees, the latest Motoko Sentinel collection saw an increase in its trading volume

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Bitcoin Runes look to spice up the halving party

Billed as a better BRC-20 fungible token standard, Bitcoin Runes launches tomorrow

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Binance says no more to Bitcoin NFTs despite steady momentum 

Plus, Doodles makes a movie and Dogecoin has a deep order book

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Cheatsheet: 1 Telegram bot still burns more ETH than Arbitrum

There’s not quite blood in the streets, but things are looking mighty red for crypto

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Bitcoin ordinals volume jumps while ERC-404 experiment loses steam

Plus, Binance sees blowback for its perfume launch and Coachella gives NFTs a second chance

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Opinion

The Bitcoin Renaissance is here — but it’s definitely not your father’s Bitcoin

What if the fight that started for ungovernable money has become something much bigger?

by JJ Thompson /
article-image

DeFi

Satoshi-era Bitcoin code idea gets a boost from Taproot Wizards

“Quantum Cats” is a new Ordinals collection, the first of which hits Sotheby’s on Jan. 12

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

The charts that defined crypto in 2023 

2023 was a solid year for cryptos, here are the top charts and data points for the market

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

SBF, Ordinals and more: What defined crypto markets in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, here is a round up of the top narratives that moved markets this year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Bitcoin blockspace isn’t too expensive, you’re just too cheap

Financial freedom and self-sovereignty don’t come cheap, as anyone using a cryptocurrency in 2023 will attest

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Ordinals are driving up Bitcoin fees — but that may be good for the network

Ordinals are driving up block congestion with arbitrary data. It’s not Bitcoin’s first rodeo with network congestion

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Chess app discontinues play-to-earn after ‘heavy cheating’

Plus, inscriptions cause Arbitrum downtime and BONK books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

These cryptocurrencies hit all-time high alongside bitcoin’s recent pump

Bitcoin’s rally has given cover for a raft of smaller cryptocurrencies to set their own price records

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Sotheby’s announces its first Bitcoin Ordinals sale

The collection has not previously been available to the public

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin ordinals startup Taproot Wizards hires CTO after seed raise

The pseudonymous Rijndael’s hiring comes as bitcoin ordinals spurred a takeoff in bitcoin transaction fees over recent weeks

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Avalanche gets the ‘Ordinals’ bump, sets new transaction record

Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum won’t flip Bitcoin anytime soon, but Ordinals could change that

Ethereum is big. But it’s not Bitcoin big — yet

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Nouns DAO-funded movie releases second installment

Plus, Web3 games migrate and Bitcoin Ordinals see a resurgence

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Bitcoin Ordinals creator wants to clean up BRC-20 standard

Casey Rodarmor proposes “Runes” to improve BRC-20 clutter that complicates the Bitcoin system and makes it less efficient

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.