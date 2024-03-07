Pantera Capital

There are a total of 19 articles associated with Pantera Capital.
Business

Pantera Capital wants to buy up SOL from the FTX estate: Bloomberg

Pantera Capital is reportedly interested in buying up to $250 million worth of SOL

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiFinance

Stablecoins set to succeed where BTC, ETH failed: Pantera

Stablecoin space is set to transform as providers will need to offer money market yields to stay competitive, Pantera executive says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

SynFutures raises $22 million, introduces public testnet for v3

This latest funding round will be used for product development and multichain expansion

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Buckle Up, The Bull Market Is Here, Pantera Says

The crypto industry needs to start playing by the rules for adoption to increase, according to Pantera Capital in a letter released on Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Has Bottomed, Will Soon Make Yearly Gains: Pantera CEO

Pantera CEO Dan Morehead believes bitcoin has bottomed while the firm’s market outlook for the year remains dominated by DeFi

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Pantera Capital Reportedly Eyeing New $1.25B Blockchain Fund

The asset manager’s first blockchain fund had $1 billion in commitments, as of March

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Unstoppable Domains Reaches Unicorn Status After Latest Raise

A $65 million Series A led by Pantera Capital lifted Unstoppable Domains valuation

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

0x Labs Gets $70M in Series B to Further Web3, DEX Efforts

Notable investors included Greylock, Coinbase, OpenSea, Pantera Capital and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

New Planned ETF Targets NFT-related Stocks

The index-tracking ETF would invest in companies within NFT industries, such as gaming, arts and entertainment

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Pantera Capital’s Blockchain Fund Has $1B in Commitments

The fund, with an initial target raise of $600 million, will close to new investors in April

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Rarify Gets $10M in Series A Led by Pantera Capital To Further Hiring Efforts

Rarify is aiming to lower the barriers to entry for new businesses in the NFT sector

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Subspace Labs Raises $33M Led by Pantera Capital To Further Web3 Efforts

Subspace Labs will use the funding to grow its integrations and protocol engineering teams while establishing a new one focused on Web3 developer tools

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Platform Amber Group Eclipses $3B Valuation With Latest Raise

The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Pantera Capital CEO: Terra is ‘One of the Most Promising Coins for the Coming Year’

Terra’s market capitalization is hovering around $31 billion, but “still has plenty of room to grow,” Dan Morehead said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Kraken’s Dan Held: Bitcoin Market Cap Could Settle Between $50T and $150T

Crypto asset hit $1 trillion market cap again this week as price rose above $55,000.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DAS 2021: Crypto Market Could Hit $40T in Five Years

Founders of Morgan Creek Capital Management, 10T criticize hedge fund manager Ray Dalio’s remarks on crypto

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

Inside Pantera Capital’s New Blockchain Fund

Firm’s latest offering packages three of its existing strategies into one wrapper.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Pantera Capital: Invest in Crypto With a Multi-Year Outlook

Bitcoin has fallen about 53% from its all-time highs of about $63,000 in April. While the cryptocurrency remains low, many market participants aren’t worried.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Pantera CEO: Now is the Time to Buy/HODL Bitcoin

Pantera Capital’s Bitcoin Fund has returned over 79,400% in seven years and has returned billions of dollars to its investors. Pantera currently manages over $4.8 billion in capital.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

