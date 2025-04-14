ponzi scheme

There are a total of 10 articles associated with ponzi scheme.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Bigcoin mining game faces Ponzi allegations amid token price swings

Abstract app Bigcoin has polarized Crypto Twitter with its mining simulator

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Opinion

OneCoin’s Crypto Queen should be old news

I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Policy

‘Bitcoin Yoda’ faces 75 years for operating a crypto Ponzi scheme

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Former Premier League Player Caught in Defunct Crypto Promoted in UK Parliament

Some 8,000 investors claim to have lost $100,000 each investing in Phoenix Community Capital

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Celsius Execs Joked that Investors Thought the CEL Token Was ‘Going to the Moon’

Court-appointed examiner Shoba Pillay didn’t establish whether Celsius was a Ponzi scheme, but details instances that show it might as well have been one

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bogus Trading Bot Operator Guilty of $100M Fraud

EmpiresX claimed it operated a trading bot that guaranteed returns to investors and now founders are on the run

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

40 State Regulators are Opening Celsius’ Books in Search of Fraud

Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation alleges Celsius misled investors about the state of its financial health and baited them into leaving their funds on the platform

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Industry Eyes SEC’s ‘Regulation by Enforcement’ Ramp Up

The US regulator to continue attempting to expand its authority over the industry amid regulatory uncertainty, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

CFTC Charges 4 in Crypto Ponzi Scheme as Questions Swirl Over Jurisdiction

The case has attorneys puzzled over which US agency has jurisdiction

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

RBI Deputy Governor Likens Crypto to a Ponzi Scheme, Proposes Ban

The deputy governor of India’s central bank said cryptocurrency had no place in his country’s economy and likened them to a Ponzi scheme

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.