Abstract app Bigcoin has polarized Crypto Twitter with its mining simulator
I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams
The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice
Some 8,000 investors claim to have lost $100,000 each investing in Phoenix Community Capital
Court-appointed examiner Shoba Pillay didn’t establish whether Celsius was a Ponzi scheme, but details instances that show it might as well have been one
EmpiresX claimed it operated a trading bot that guaranteed returns to investors and now founders are on the run
Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation alleges Celsius misled investors about the state of its financial health and baited them into leaving their funds on the platform
The US regulator to continue attempting to expand its authority over the industry amid regulatory uncertainty, industry watchers say
The case has attorneys puzzled over which US agency has jurisdiction
The deputy governor of India’s central bank said cryptocurrency had no place in his country’s economy and likened them to a Ponzi scheme