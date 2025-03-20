real estate
“These guys have created the unlock for the first wave of assets that’s starting with real estate,” VanEck’s Wyatt Lonergan said
One in five Americans under 42 own crypto, the survey found
Sponsored
Web3 real estate investing platform Parcl leverages blockchain to address the current bottlenecks facing property investing
From art to gaming to real estate, NFTs are finding more and more niche applications
Blockworks exclusive: The tokenization, which supported USDC and ran on the Solana blockchain, was undertaken by crypto startup Homebase
“The tokenization of real estate assets has introduced more liquidity and access to investments previously available only to high-net-worth individuals,” a crypto launchpad exec told Blockworks
The sale marks the first step in a new partnership between RealT and Roofstock
Sponsored
This guide will go through traditional “low investment” methods for real estate and cover how crypto natives can gain exposure to the real estate market without breaking the bank
Buyers can also turn to DeFi lenders for cryptocurrency financing when it comes to purchasing homes
SponsoredWeb3
The metaverse is expanding what it means to be an architect
Adam Neumann, the ex-WeWork founder, reportedly plans to set up a wallet that can store cryptocurrencies for new venture
HSBC is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, joining a swath of other big brands including Warner Music Group, Gucci and Adidas
The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs
The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000
NFTs are homing in on a new multi-trillion dollar market: real estate
Richard Kim, GP at Galaxy Interactive said the investment provides “‘smart beta’ to the evolving ecosystem, and the opportunity to leverage the team’s unique backgrounds and insights to intelligently assess opportunities and pitfalls across the space.”
Tyler and Nick discuss the fate of the real estate market, and who foots the bill when pension funds run out of places to look for yield.
Arte condominiums became the first new residential development in Miami to welcome cryptocurrency as payment, opening the door for future real estate opportunities in digital assets.