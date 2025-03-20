real estate

Exclusive: VanEck Ventures leads round for real estate tokenization firm Manifest

“These guys have created the unlock for the first wave of assets that’s starting with real estate,” VanEck’s Wyatt Lonergan said

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Gen Z more likely to own crypto than stocks: Survey

One in five Americans under 42 own crypto, the survey found

by Katherine Ross /
Sponsored

How to Access the Most Desirable Real Estate Markets in the World With Blockchain Technology

Web3 real estate investing platform Parcl leverages blockchain to address the current bottlenecks facing property investing

Web3

7 Real-World NFT Use Cases That Should Be on Your Radar

From art to gaming to real estate, NFTs are finding more and more niche applications

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Real Estate Investors Buy Solana NFT Home for $246,800

Blockworks exclusive: The tokenization, which supported USDC and ran on the Solana blockchain, was undertaken by crypto startup Homebase

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Tokenized Real Estate: Crypto Hungry for Real-world Assets

“The tokenization of real estate assets has introduced more liquidity and access to investments previously available only to high-net-worth individuals,” a crypto launchpad exec told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Atlanta Home Tokenized on Ethereum, Nets $214,882 in Under 3 Minutes

The sale marks the first step in a new partnership between RealT and Roofstock

by Michael Bodley /
Sponsored

The Crypto Native’s Guide to Real Estate Investing

This guide will go through traditional “low investment” methods for real estate and cover how crypto natives can gain exposure to the real estate market without breaking the bank

Web3

Roofstock Sells Alabama Rental Property Via NFT

Buyers can also turn to DeFi lenders for cryptocurrency financing when it comes to purchasing homes

by Bessie Liu /
SponsoredWeb3

The Architect’s Guide to Building in the Metaverse

The metaverse is expanding what it means to be an architect

by John Gilbert /
Markets

A16z-backed Real Estate Firm to Dabble in Crypto: Report

Adam Neumann, the ex-WeWork founder, reportedly plans to set up a wallet that can store cryptocurrencies for new venture

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

HSBC Buys Virtual Real Estate in Sandbox Metaverse

HSBC is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, joining a swath of other big brands including Warner Music Group, Gucci and Adidas

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Investors Can Now Buy Home Equity Slices Via Fractionalized NFTs

The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

A Real Estate-Backed NFT Sold For $653,000

The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

NFT Home Sale Has 1,500 Bidders Lining Up

NFTs are homing in on a new multi-trillion dollar market: real estate

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Galaxy Interactive Bets on Digital Real Estate with Republic Realm Partnership

Richard Kim, GP at Galaxy Interactive said the investment provides “‘smart beta’ to the evolving ecosystem, and the opportunity to leverage the team’s unique backgrounds and insights to intelligently assess opportunities and pitfalls across the space.”

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: What Happens When Real Estate Prices Soar?

Tyler and Nick discuss the fate of the real estate market, and who foots the bill when pension funds run out of places to look for yield.

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

$22.5M Miami Penthouse Crypto Deal Could Transform Real Estate Market

Arte condominiums became the first new residential development in Miami to welcome cryptocurrency as payment, opening the door for future real estate opportunities in digital assets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

