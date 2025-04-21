scaling

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How does ColliderVM, StarkWare’s Bitcoin bridge play, stack up?

ColliderVM promises validity-based computation on Bitcoin—no soft fork required

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana deep dive: Unpacking proof-of-history

The encoded timekeeping system improves proof-of-stake, allowing the chain to quickly validate transactions

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A brief history of Ethereum’s relationship with ZK

Why is ZK the endgame?

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Base, Solana spar over scaling numbers

Base’s new FlashBlocks feature sparks a debate about scaling metrics

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Holesky hiccup tests Ethereum’s resilience

A misconfiguration on the testnet won’t impact Pectra’s mainnet launch, developers said

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum in wartime: Standardize, align, accelerate

Optimism’s Ben Jones highlighted the difference between peacetime and wartime Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum’s native rollups promise trustless scalability

By leveraging L1 validators for proofing and execution, native rollups remove the need for centralized sequencers and complex governance

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Pectra progress: Gas refunds, audits and Ethereum leadership talk

Ethereum’s scaling improvements are progressing as testnets approach, while Danny Ryan’s EF leadership candidacy gains momentum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Sonieum launches mainnet to censorship complaints

The AIBO memecoin was blocked by Sonieum’s sequencer

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin’s $100K milestone reflections, what’s next

Bitcoin is evolving: Industry leaders weigh in on price action, while BitVM and potential scaling upgrades hint at the future

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Ethereum researcher Max Resnick makes surprise jump to Solana

Resnick has joined Solana core development shop Anza, he announced on X today

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

MOVE drops following Movement mainnet beta

Movement Labs co-founder Rushi Manche says its approach affords “all the benefits of Move combined with Ethereum’s liquidity”

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

DIA launches testnet for Lumina, a new modular oracle

Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ColliderScript: Advancing Bitcoin covenants without a fork

New research points to a proof-of-concept that could accelerate future consensus on Bitcoin upgrades

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Conduit sees path to gigagas throughput with new sequencer

G2 is delivering real-world performance breakthroughs at 50-100 Mgas/s, Conduit says

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin rollups may be closer than we think

Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin’s zero-knowledge future gets a test

StarkWare takes a step towards making StarkNet for Bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

A STARK breakthrough: Next-gen provers may be at least 100x faster

Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Wrap: Vitalik Buterin backs MegaLabs in its seed raise

Other notable raises included two Series As from Conduit and Crossover Markets

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

StarkWare’s plans add momentum to Bitcoin upgrade

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 420 — or “CAT” — gets a push

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Layer-3s are the future of scalability

When L3s started trending, they were met with initial skepticism — but as more use cases emerge, the clearer their need becomes

by Kevin Ho /
Education

Here’s what the current state of Bitcoin development looks like ahead of the halving

Bitcoin developers are looking at ways to grow the ecosystem amid a resurgence of interest in innovation and development

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Paradigm leads $225M round for high-throughput blockchain Monad

Monad is set to go to mainnet by the end of 2024

by Jack Kubinec /

