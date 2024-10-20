Singapore

Business

Crypto Hiring: Copper, OKX name new executives

A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Token2049: A circus of crypto and commerce

Plus, fun and games at Solana Breakpoint and crypto meets F1

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Worldcoin launches Orb locations in Singapore

According to the website, Singaporeans can be verified at five locations

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Coinbase expands regulatory moat with Singapore license

Coinbase said it views Singapore as a crucial market for growth of the crypto and Web3 economy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Three Arrows co-founder Su Zhu arrested in Singapore, says liquidator firm

Liquidator Teneo in a statement said that Zhu had been arrested and charged

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Singapore bans 3AC founders from conducting market activity for 9 years

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are banned from roles involving capital market services companies under Singapore securities rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Most crypto companies don’t meet Singapore’s license standards

Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Bitdeer grows revenue but books losses in Q2

Bitdeer recently completed its data center in Bhutan and will be investing in immersion cooling technology

by James Cirrone /
BusinessPolicy

Two crypto exchanges now have major payment license in Singapore

License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Singapore Red Cross now accepts crypto donations

The humanitarian aid organization is partnering with Triple-A to enable crypto payments

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Crypto’s tug of war: APAC policy head at Chainalysis talks innovation vs regulation

The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Singapore wealth fund Temasek to cease crypto industry investments

A shifting regulatory landscape is causing a rethink to digital asset investments from one of Singapore’s largest funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Singapore and Thailand crack down on crypto staking

The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Digital asset networks need to be ‘interoperable,’ Singaporean regulator says

The latest paper from the Monetary Authority of Singapore looks into three models: private and permissioned, permissionless, and public and permissioned

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Ripple can now offer payments services in Singapore

Ripple hopes provisional regulatory approval in Singapore will help inspire more local usage of its payments network

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Singapore teams up with Korea, Italy and IMF on CBDC operating models

A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG Crypto Exchange Luno Leaves Singapore After 35% Job Cuts

Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance Bid for Singapore License is Back On

The crypto exchange’s custodial arm will make an official application to Singapore’s MAS once the custody license opens, executive says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Hodlnaut Hunts for Buyer, Creditors Want Liquidation

Following creditors’ rejection of proposed restructuring plan, Hodlnaut tries to salvage what’s left of the distressed crypto lender’s business

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

5 Legal Threats Do Kwon Faces Since Terra’s Collapse

Do Kwon’s whereabouts are shrouded in secrecy as legal complications surrounding his failed stablecoin project pile up

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Seeks Feedback on Crypto Leverage Ban

The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto Spreading Among the Wealthy in Singapore, Hong Kong: KPMG

A KPMG survey of 30 family offices and wealthy individuals found the majority have already invested in crypto in one way or another

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Blockchain.com Scores Singapore License

The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Terraform Labs Says LUNA Allegations are ‘Highly Politicized’

Do Kwon and Terraform Labs didn’t break the law as LUNA has never been a security, a spokesman reportedly said

by Shalini Nagarajan /

