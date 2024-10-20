Singapore
A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder
According to the website, Singaporeans can be verified at five locations
Coinbase said it views Singapore as a crucial market for growth of the crypto and Web3 economy
Liquidator Teneo in a statement said that Zhu had been arrested and charged
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are banned from roles involving capital market services companies under Singapore securities rules
Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said
Bitdeer recently completed its data center in Bhutan and will be investing in immersion cooling technology
License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com
The humanitarian aid organization is partnering with Triple-A to enable crypto payments
The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong
A shifting regulatory landscape is causing a rethink to digital asset investments from one of Singapore’s largest funds
The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending
The latest paper from the Monetary Authority of Singapore looks into three models: private and permissioned, permissionless, and public and permissioned
Ripple hopes provisional regulatory approval in Singapore will help inspire more local usage of its payments network
A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work
Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19
The crypto exchange’s custodial arm will make an official application to Singapore’s MAS once the custody license opens, executive says
Following creditors’ rejection of proposed restructuring plan, Hodlnaut tries to salvage what’s left of the distressed crypto lender’s business
Do Kwon’s whereabouts are shrouded in secrecy as legal complications surrounding his failed stablecoin project pile up
The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins
A KPMG survey of 30 family offices and wealthy individuals found the majority have already invested in crypto in one way or another
The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said
Do Kwon and Terraform Labs didn’t break the law as LUNA has never been a security, a spokesman reportedly said