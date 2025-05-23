TradFi

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Kraken joins accelerating effort to bridge TradFi, crypto

The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Big banks report big loans in Q1

The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

CeFi lending’s up 73% after the sector’s collapse: Galaxy

Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Stablecoin adoption is still 3 to 4 years away: van Eck

Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins ‘deserve all the attention’: Paradigm

Paradigm’s Charlie Noyes thinks that the attention on stablecoins is well-deserved after Mesh’s $82 million round

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

T. Rowe Price PM touts ‘big potential’ of stablecoins

Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stablecoins and the bullish institutional outlook: DAS takeaways

Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”

by Felix Jauvin /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

What would a market of a thousand stablecoins look like?

Fidelity is planning a stablecoin launch, FT reports, as more companies flock to the digital-dollar business

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Crypto will remain ‘narrative-driven’ for a while: Eric Peters

Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s original sin: Trading decentralization for growth

David Chaum’s ecash in the 90s offers insights into balancing priorities in DeFi today

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto crossroads: ETF flows stabilize, but macro risks loom

Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto industry a ‘tale of two cities’ as institutions opt in: DAS

Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Private company shares could be tokenized in the ‘next 4 years’: Blockworks Research

Tokenized private equity is the next “greatest” opportunity, BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo writes

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Tokenized yield funds, stablecoins a ‘powerful’ combo

Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Speculative assets are paving the way for fundamental drivers

Fundamental investors are turning to token buybacks

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

A glass-half-full look at the market

The memecoin token frenzy suggests mid-cycle speculation, aligning with 2020-2021 patterns: 21Shares exec

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Pendle announces plans to target Solana, Hyperliquid and Ton

The yield-trading protocol is also moving to offer KYC’d yields to TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Crypto’s at a ‘crossroads’ with fundamentals: Blockworks Research

Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Why TradFi firms could turn to bitcoin margin loans: Maple CEO 

Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Ethereum’s ‘second foundation’ was a ruse — then Etherealize launched

An EF-backed group focused on institutional adoption wants to be a resource for TradFi

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Deutsche Bank puts ZKsync in the zeitgeist

The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Meet the project bringing TradFi’s ‘degen products’ to Solana

Margarita Finance allows users to mix their yield appetite and risk tolerance — just like a cocktail

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Ledn CEO details path to crypto-backed lending boom

The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Pensions’ move to BTC is slow, steady 

BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said “a fair amount of plumbing” is needed to unlock the ability for pensions and endowments to gain BTC exposure

by Ben Strack /

