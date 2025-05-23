TradFi
The crypto exchange’s tokenized stock entrance comes as Dinari hopes to help facilitate pooled onchain secondary market for those and other RWAs
The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy
Both CeFi and DeFi lending have made a comeback, Galaxy noted
Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period
Paradigm’s Charlie Noyes thinks that the attention on stablecoins is well-deserved after Mesh’s $82 million round
Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”
Institutional players are energized by huge market shifts, “the scale of which you haven’t even imagined”
Fidelity is planning a stablecoin launch, FT reports, as more companies flock to the digital-dollar business
Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals
David Chaum’s ecash in the 90s offers insights into balancing priorities in DeFi today
Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding
Industry experts predict an institutional embrace of crypto, but warn of “stagnation,” bitcoin dominance and innovation slowdown
Tokenized private equity is the next “greatest” opportunity, BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo writes
Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins
Fundamental investors are turning to token buybacks
The memecoin token frenzy suggests mid-cycle speculation, aligning with 2020-2021 patterns: 21Shares exec
The yield-trading protocol is also moving to offer KYC’d yields to TradFi
Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch
Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto
An EF-backed group focused on institutional adoption wants to be a resource for TradFi
The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi
Margarita Finance allows users to mix their yield appetite and risk tolerance — just like a cocktail
The company did about 2.5 times the amount of crypto-backed collateral financing in November compared to the rest of 2024, exec says
BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said “a fair amount of plumbing” is needed to unlock the ability for pensions and endowments to gain BTC exposure