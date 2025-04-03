WisdomTree
The platform also rolled out 13 tokenized funds for institutions on the Connect platform
Coming back in the future, retail “might look much more like a general risk-on sentiment,” WisdomTree’s Jason Guthrie said
WisdomTree has gotten FCA approval to list bitcoin and ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, the company said Wednesday
WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks
Banking giant brings a Wellington Management-issued private equity fund onto Avalanche’s Spruce subnet as part of a proof of concept
Holding bitcoin in WisdomTree’s consumer app offers better use case for the asset than its ETF, chief operating officer says
Spot bitcoin ETFs by BlackRock and Fidelity each passed $1 billion in assets after five days of trading
Fidelity, BlackRock, Valkyrie, Invesco and WisdomTree reveal key details in latest amendments ahead of SEC decision
Firm with $94 billion in assets under management said a focus remains on launching a US bitcoin ETF amid “exciting momentum” in that area
$94 billion asset manager opens up “blockchain-enabled” consumer app to 11 more states as it plans more features like debit card connectivity
The SEC delayed its decision on proposals by Valkyrie, Invesco, and WisdomTree until at least October
Fund group with $97 billion in assets says they have “ambitious product roadmap” for latest Prime app as tokenization gains steam
$93.6 billion fund group seeks to ‘de-silo the investing and financial experience’ by having different asset classes on common infrastructure, executive tells Blockworks
Invesco and WisdomTree have again filed for bitcoin ETFs, with the latter stating bitcoin markets are as mature and efficient as equities
The asset manager’s nine newest digital funds are slated to debut on the WisdomTree Prime app next quarter
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023
The lawsuit was initially filed in June, after the SEC denied Grayscale’s initial application
$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain
Firm’s head of digital assets product says the company is focused on improving usability for next two billion users
Executive expects “spectacular winners” and others “disintermediated out” amid changing landscape
The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight
Offering made available to financial advisers through Onramp Invest’s platform and custodied by Gemini
Digital Wallet to allow users to save, spend and invest in cryptocurrencies and tokenized versions of physical assets
WisdomTree and BlackRock each have pair of products investing in bitcoin futures contracts