BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: WisdomTree Connect expands to Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche and Optimism

The platform also rolled out 13 tokenized funds for institutions on the Connect platform

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Retail could undergo ‘real adoption’ this cycle: WisdomTree

Coming back in the future, retail “might look much more like a general risk-on sentiment,” WisdomTree’s Jason Guthrie said

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Physically backed bitcoin, ether ETPs set to launch in the UK

WisdomTree has gotten FCA approval to list bitcoin and ether ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, the company said Wednesday

by Ben Strack /
Business

New York gives regulatory green light to blockchain-focused asset manager

WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Business

Citi the latest TradFi player to test out asset tokenization

Banking giant brings a Wellington Management-issued private equity fund onto Avalanche’s Spruce subnet as part of a proof of concept

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

WisdomTree exec downplays firm’s slow bitcoin ETF launch

Holding bitcoin in WisdomTree’s consumer app offers better use case for the asset than its ETF, chief operating officer says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As bitcoin ETFs continue fight for assets, here’s where they all stand

Spot bitcoin ETFs by BlackRock and Fidelity each passed $1 billion in assets after five days of trading

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Several bitcoin ETF hopefuls join BlackRock in naming Jane Street, JPMorgan Securities as authorized participants

Fidelity, BlackRock, Valkyrie, Invesco and WisdomTree reveal key details in latest amendments ahead of SEC decision

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
Business

WisdomTree plans more digital funds for “blockchain-enabled” app

Firm with $94 billion in assets under management said a focus remains on launching a US bitcoin ETF amid “exciting momentum” in that area

by Ben Strack /
Business

WisdomTree extends reach of Prime app, plots new features

$94 billion asset manager opens up “blockchain-enabled” consumer app to 11 more states as it plans more features like debit card connectivity

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC delays at least 3 bitcoin ETF decisions

The SEC delayed its decision on proposals by Valkyrie, Invesco, and WisdomTree until at least October

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Finance

WisdomTree to leave ‘no stone unturned’ with new blockchain-native app: CEO

Fund group with $97 billion in assets says they have “ambitious product roadmap” for latest Prime app as tokenization gains steam

by Ben Strack /
Finance

‘Blockchain-enabled’ WisdomTree consumer app goes live in 21 states

$93.6 billion fund group seeks to ‘de-silo the investing and financial experience’ by having different asset classes on common infrastructure, executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Markets

‘Bitcoin market has matured’: WisdomTree, Invesco file for spot ETFs

Invesco and WisdomTree have again filed for bitcoin ETFs, with the latter stating bitcoin markets are as mature and efficient as equities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

WisdomTree’s Latest ‘Blockchain-Enabled’ Funds To Use Ethereum, Stellar

The asset manager’s nine newest digital funds are slated to debut on the WisdomTree Prime app next quarter

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus

The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale Fires Back at SEC’s Veto of Spot Bitcoin ETF

The lawsuit was initially filed in June, after the SEC denied Grayscale’s initial application

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

WisdomTree Set To Launch Digital Fund With Real-world Focus

$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree Seeks To Spur Finance’s ‘Internet Moment’

Firm’s head of digital assets product says the company is focused on improving usability for next two billion users

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree CEO: We Will Be First to Bring Passive Investing to the Blockchain

Executive expects “spectacular winners” and others “disintermediated out” amid changing landscape

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Index Primed for Launch as Financial Adviser Interest Grows

Offering made available to financial advisers through Onramp Invest’s platform and custodied by Gemini

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree to Launch Digital Assets Consumer App

Digital Wallet to allow users to save, spend and invest in cryptocurrencies and tokenized versions of physical assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Which Mutual Funds, ETFs Are Making Crypto-related Investments?

WisdomTree and BlackRock each have pair of products investing in bitcoin futures contracts

by Ben Strack /

