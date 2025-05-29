Crypto Debt Financing

Debt is no longer taboo in crypto. Founders now lean on convertible notes, token-backed loans, and asset-backed credit facilities to extend runway without giving up equity. Powered by RootData and enriched by Blockworks Research, this dashboard captures every disclosed crypto debt deal dating back to 2018.

Key Insights

Real-time credit flow: Track fresh term sheets, closed facilities, and OTC note placements the moment they become public.

Convertible-debt intelligence: See which startups are raising on cap-table-friendly convertibles, what discount or valuation caps they command, and how token-conversion mechanics are structured.

Granular filters: Drill into deal size, interest rate, lender type (crypto-native vs. TradFi bank), collateral profile, or borrower sector—DeFi, infrastructure, gaming, staking, CeFi, and beyond.

Macro & liquidity overlays: Compare debt volumes against BTC/ETH price action, venture equity funding, and stablecoin market caps to understand when founders favor credit over dilution.

Risk-adjusted context: Analyze average coupon spreads, LTV ratios, and covenant trends to gauge where lenders perceive risk—and where founders gain leverage.

Who Gains an Edge?