Crypto M&A Deals

The Crypto M&A Dashboard captures every disclosed merger, acquisition, asset purchase, and minority stake across the digital-asset economy—whether the buyer is a crypto-native exchange, a TradFi bank, or a cross-border fintech. Powered by RootData and enriched by Blockworks Research, the dataset spans 2017 to today, giving you an authoritative view of how consolidation is reshaping Web3.

Key Insights at a Glance

Monitor Deal Flow in Real Time : Track headline-grabbing takeovers, distressed-asset auctions, and token-only buy-outs the moment they’re announced.

: Track headline-grabbing takeovers, distressed-asset auctions, and token-only buy-outs the moment they’re announced. Filter by Sector, Target, or Acquiror : Drill into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, infrastructure, gaming, and CeFi, or isolate strategic purchases by leading exchanges or institutional asset managers.

: Drill into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, infrastructure, gaming, and CeFi, or isolate strategic purchases by leading exchanges or institutional asset managers. Analyze Valuation & Synergy Trends: Compare deal size or pair the data with revenue multiples to determine token premiums over time to see how market cycles, regulatory shifts, and competitive pressures drive acquisition strategy.

Who gains an edge?

Corporate development & strategy teams hunting for acquisition targets or pricing benchmarks.

Venture investors and sell-side analysts tracking exit multiples and sector roll-ups.

Founders and executives timing their next strategic sale or partnership.

Debt Financing

Debt is no longer taboo in crypto. From convertible notes to asset-backed facilities, founders tap credit to extend runway without dilution. Debt financing, borrowing capital rather than raising equity, has become increasingly significant in the crypto industry. This trend is being driven by a combination of evolving market needs, new lending technologies, and the entry of both crypto-native and traditional financial institutions. Convertible debt has become especially popular as a financing tool in the crypto industry