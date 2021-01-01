Consumer
Chain Clusters
Decentralized Exchanges: Blockchains
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Decentralized Exchanges.
Bitcoin
LST Swaps
Stablecoin Swaps
Memes
Composite Tokens
Tokenized Assets
AI Agents
Project Tokens
Additional Info
Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).
Percentage of a blockchain's spot volume coming from the Bitcoin category
Trades between a blockchain's native gas token and a stablecoin
Calculates the amount of a blockchain's spot volume is from the Native-Stablecoin category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the LST Swap category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Project Token category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Tokenized Asset category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Composite Token category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the AI Agent category
Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Memecoin category
Percentage of a blockchain's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category