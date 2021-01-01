Decentralized ExchangesBlockchains

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Decentralized Exchanges.

Native-Stablecoin

Bitcoin

LST Swaps

Stablecoin Swaps

Memes

Composite Tokens

Tokenized Assets

AI Agents

Project Tokens

DEX: Spot Volume Summary

Based on the past 30 days

Additional Info

Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).

DEX: Bitcoin Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's spot volume coming from the Bitcoin category

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Spot Volume by Blockchain

Trades between a blockchain's native gas token and a stablecoin

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Concentration by Blockchain

Calculates the amount of a blockchain's spot volume is from the Native-Stablecoin category

DEX: LST Swap Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the LST Swap category

DEX: Project Token Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Project Token category

DEX: Tokenized Asset Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Tokenized Asset category

DEX: Composite Token Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Composite Token category

DEX: AI Agent Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the AI Agent category

DEX: Memecoin Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's total spot volume coming from the Memecoin category

DEX: Stablecoin Swap Concentration by Blockchain

Percentage of a blockchain's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category

