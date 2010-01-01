Decentralized ExchangesDEXs

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Decentralized Exchanges.

Native-Stablecoin

Bitcoin

Stablecoin Swaps

LST Swaps

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Tokenized Assets

Project Tokens

AI Agents

Memes

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Spot Volume Summary

Based on the past 30 days

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Memecoin Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Memecoin category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Tokenized Asset Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Tokenized Asset category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Project Token Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Project Token category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: AI Agent Concentration by DEX Project

Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the AI Agent category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Additional Info

Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).

DEX: Bitcoin Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Bitcoin category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Native-Stablecoin category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: Native-Stablecoin Volume by DEX Project

Trades between a blockchain's native gas token and a stablecoin

DEX: Stablecoin Swap Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

DEX: LST Swap Concentration by DEX Project

Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the LST Swap category

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Related News