Consumer
Chain Clusters
Decentralized Exchanges: DEXs
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Decentralized Exchanges.
Bitcoin
Stablecoin Swaps
LST Swaps
Tokenized Assets
Project Tokens
AI Agents
Memes
Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Memecoin category
Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Tokenized Asset category
Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the Project Token category
Calculates the percentage of a DEX project's spot volume is from the AI Agent category
Additional Info
Binance is currently running an incentive program called Binance Alpha on BNB Chain. As a result, volumes on BNB and adjacent DEXs such as PancakeSwap currently are inflated. Some of the incentivized tokens are Polyhedra - ZKJ (Project Token) and KOGE (Memecoin).
Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Bitcoin category
Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Native-Stablecoin category
Trades between a blockchain's native gas token and a stablecoin
Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the Stablecoin Swap category
Percentage of a DEX's spot volume coming from the LST Swap category