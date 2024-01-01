Hyperliquid Financials

HyperliquidFinancials

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Hyperliquid.

Hyperliquid: HyperEVM Network REV

Network REV for Hyperliquid only consists of transaction fees on HyperEVM

Hyperliquid: Total Revenue

Currently only revenue from spot trading is included in Hypercore

Hyperliquid: Trading Platform Revenue (HyperCore)

Only includes the 93% of total fees earmarked for the Hyperliquid's Assistance Fund

Hyperliquid: Distribution of Total Revenue

Distribution of transaction fees among stakeholders

Network revenue on Hyperliquid consists of Real Economic Value (REV) on HyperEVM and trading fee revenue on the trading platform (HyperCore).

Network REV is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of both in-protocol transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution, so it measures the monetary demand to transact on a general-purpose chain. All transaction fees are paid in HYPE and burned.

Trading revenue on HyperCore consists only of the amount earmarked to the Assistance Fund, which is currently 93% of total trading fees. The remaining 7% is distributed to the HLP vault, a liquidity provider mechanism, and is not included as revenue.

Trading revenue generated from Hyperliquid's HyperCore are categorized under Platform Fees.

Network REV on HyperEVM consists of a Base Fee and Priority Fee, both of which are paid in HYPE and burned.

We currently do not track Operator Payments, but will in the future.

