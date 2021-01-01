Trading Pairs
The classification of trading pairs is determined in a top-to-bottom manner.
- HYPE-Stablecoin: the trade involves HYPE
- Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset such as uBTC.
- Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
- Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or ETH)
- Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.