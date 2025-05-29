What is SAM?

Marinade's Stake Auction Marketplace (SAM) is an innovative delegation strategy that optimizes staking rewards by introducing a competitive bidding system among validators.

Validators bid for delegated SOL, and Marinade automatically allocates stake to the highest-performing validators.

How SAM Works

Stake Delegation: SOL holders stake their funds with Marinade. Validator Bidding: Validators participate in auctions, bidding for the right to receive delegated SOL. Automated Distribution: Marinade's system automatically delegates SOL to validators based on performance and bid competitiveness.

Protecting Stakers

MEV Mitigation : SAM helps mitigate Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks by ensuring that validators engaging in such practices must bid higher, effectively redistributing MEV profits back to stakers.

Read more

: SAM helps mitigate Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks by ensuring that validators engaging in such practices must bid higher, effectively redistributing MEV profits back to stakers. Read more Dynamic Redistribution : The system dynamically reallocates stake to prevent centralization and reduce the impact of malicious validators.

: The system dynamically reallocates stake to prevent centralization and reduce the impact of malicious validators. Expected Rewards Stabilization: Validators bond SOL to cover events like unexpected downtime or low-credit activity epochs. If rewards fall below expectations, Marinade and validator bonds compensate stakers to stabilize earnings and ensure consistent returns.

Continuous Improvement

Marinade is committed to enhancing SAM by:

Implementing blocklists to exclude consistently malicious validators.

Collaborating with trusted validators to develop secure staking protocols for large SOL holders.

Exploring protocol-level changes to further protect against MEV and enhance staking fairness.

For a deeper dive into SAM and its benefits, visit the official documentation.