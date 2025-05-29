Methodology: Capturing High Tip Earning Validator Rewards Redistributed to Marinade Ecosystem Stakers
To evaluate the redistribution of high tip earning validator rewards back to Marinade stakers, we followed this process:
1. Establish Global Jito Tip Baseline
- Calculated the global median of average tips earned by all validators over the past year.
2. Filter Active Validators
- Kept only validators with 50+ unique tip events, to ensure enough data is available.
3. Measure Tip Skewness
- For each validator, we calculated the skew between their average tip and the global median.
- From this, we identified the median skew among above-average earners.
4. Label High Tip Earners
- Validators with high skew (above the median of above-average earners) were classified as "High" earners.
5. Adjust for Context
- Considered validator longevity and total Jito tips earned to account for market condition changes.
6. Track Redistribution to Stakers
- Measured how much these high tip earners paid in:
- Bids
- Protected events
- This shows how much of their earnings were redistributed via the Stake Auction Marketplace (SAM) to marinade stakers.