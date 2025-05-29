Overview of Marinade Liquid Staking

Marinade Liquid Staking enables Solana (SOL) token holders to stake their assets while maintaining liquidity. By participating, users receive mSOL, a liquid staking token that represents their staked SOL and accrues staking rewards over time.

Minting LST (mSOL) : Mint an LST (mSOL) that can be user further in DeFi to earn additional yield or borrow against.

No Fees: Fee-free staking, including no deposit fee, no ongoing management fee. Withdrawals are also free if you adhere to the standard cooldown period; instant withdrawals incur a minimal fee based on liquidity availability.

When depositing in Marinade's liquid staking, users delegate their SOL tokens to Marinade's staking pool, transferring custody to the protocol.