Mode Financials

What is Mode?

Mode is an Ethereum Layer 2 that uses optimistic rollups, alongside Sequencer Fee Sharing (SFS) for developers, tight Superchain integration, and a growing focus on AI-powered agents. Mode divides transactions into three in-protocol fee types: L1 Fee, L2 Base Fee, and L2 Priority Fee. There are no out-of-protocol tips, which makes Mode’s fee data measurable and consistent.

Mode dashboard

This dashboard offers a real-time view of activity on Mode, allowing users to monitor transaction volumes, fee composition, top gas-consuming accounts, and user retention — all in one place.

Our Mode dashboard allows for easy, accurate, and actionable tracking of Mode data, whether you are analyzing transaction costs, studying user behavior, or monitoring protocol performance.

How can I use these Mode analytics?

The Mode dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of network health, economic activity, and user engagement across the Mode blockchain through two primary tabs: Financials and Onchain Activity.

The Financials tab illustrates how user-paid fees translate into revenue, expenses, and profit for the network. The Onchain Activity tab tracks transaction trends, wallet activity, and DEX usage.

How is Mode data gathered?

The Mode dashboard sources its data from a blend of high-quality providers:

Raw Mode blockchain data via RPC endpoints

Indexed data from Dune and DefiLlama

Proprietary data modeling from Blockworks Research

All Blockworks dashboards utilize standardized calculations, such as Network REV and gross profit. Each dataset is normalized using these calculations and cross-checked against other sources to guarantee consistency.

What is Network REV in Mode analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) measures all in-protocol transaction fees paid by users including L1 fees for Ethereum data submission, L2 base fees linked to network demand, and L2 priority fees for faster inclusion.

Revenue

Total in-protocol fees paid by users transacting on Mode.

Expressed as Network REV (Real Economic Value): this includes L1 fees (paid to Ethereum), L2 base fees (congestion-based), and L2 priority fees (for transaction speed).

Operator Payments

Payments made by Mode to infrastructure providers for posting transaction data and state roots to Ethereum.

Includes L1 Data (transaction compression and submission) and Settlement costs.

Gross Profit

Revenue minus Operator Payments, showing how efficiently Mode processes and secures transactions.

Other Expenses

Sequencer Fee Sharing: Revenue Mode shares with developers.

Optimism Collective Share: Mode contributes to the broader Superchain based on net revenue.

Mode Foundation Take Rate: All remaining income goes to the Foundation.

Why is on-chain activity important in Mode analytics?



On-chain activity offers a lot of insight into how users interact with the Mode blockchain. Daily transaction count helps track usage trends over time and reveals periods of growth or slowdown. Gas usage data highlights the most active accounts, helping to pinpoint the apps, bots, or users that are driving demand.

Transaction fees help users to observe congestion and fee dynamics. The dashboard also includes blob usage as a signal of scaling efficiency post-EIP-4844.



What applications are most active on Mode?

Our dashboards include application-level analytics that spotlight revenue performance across protocols on the Mode network. Think of this as a window into ecosystem growth and protocol-level traction. All data is updated regularly to reflect the most current Mode data available, sourced from DefiLlama.

How can I track DEX activity on Mode?

The Mode dashboard provides detailed DEX activity breakdowns including swap volume, asset pair flows, and liquidity shifts. This data identifies which applications are experiencing market activity and volume growth, allowing users to track trading trends across Base-native protocols.