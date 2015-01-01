SparkLending Markets

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.

Spark: Deposits Balance

Aggregate value of all supply and collateral deposited into Spark.

Spark: Outstanding Loans

Aggregate value of all outstanding loans.

Spark: Net Deposit Flows

Net deposits flowing in and out of SparkLend.

Spark: Net Loan Issuance / Repayment

Difference between new loans and repayment over a period.

Spark: Utilization Rate

Percentage of total supply that is actively on loan.

Spark: Collateralization Ratio

Total value of collateral / total value borrowed.

Spark: Supply APY

Annual percentage yield depositors receive for supplying assets on Ethereum.

Spark: Borrow APY

Annual percentage yield borrowers pay to borrow assets on Ethereum.

Spark: Recent Activity

Based on the last 30 days.

Spark: Flash Loans

Aggregate value borrowed using flash loans.

Spark: Liquidations

Liquidations are displayed as the value of loan repaid.

