SparkFinancials

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Spark.

Spark: Interest Collection

Interest Accrued vs Interest Received

Spark: Interest Generated

Interest accrued through lending activity

Spark: Net Interest Revenue

Portion of interest accrued that is added to Spark's reserve.

Spark: Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income / average interest bearing assets

Spark: Interest Receivable

Value of Accrued Interest that has not Been Repaid

Spark: Non-Interest Income

Flash loan and liquidation fees.

Spark: Recent Reserve Revenue

Net interest income collected for the reserve over the past 30 days.

Spark: Non-Interest Expenses

Quarterly royalties paid to Aave for code licensing.

Spark: Lending Balances

SparkLend balance sheet over time.

Spark: Interest Accrued by Token

Interest accrued through lending activity broken down by token.

Spark: Recent Interest Accrued

Interest accrued over the last 30 days.

Spark: Gross Income

Net interest income + non interest income

Spark: Treasury Balance

Total value of assets held in Spark treasury wallets.

Spark: Treasury Flows

Net asset flows in and out of the Spark treasury addresses.

