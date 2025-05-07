After New Hampshire’s crypto reserve race win, which states are next?

While Arizona’s governor could veto another crypto reserve bill, similar North Carolina and Texas laws are approaching the finish line

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Texas Governor Greg Abbott | Carrington Tatum/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

New Hampshire has won the race among US states mulling laws to allow digital assets investments and/or create reserves.

How quickly should we expect a wave of others to follow suit?

Headed to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk, as of yesterday, was a law to establish a state treasurer-run “digital assets strategic reserve fund.” 

But Hobbs could veto this, given that she rejected a separate bill last week to allow a state public fund to invest up to 10% in “virtual currency holdings.” She called those “untested investments.” 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Forward Guidance Newsletter

So if Arizona is not next, who will be? Perhaps North Carolina or Texas, filings compiled here indicate.

North Carolina’s Digital Assets Investments Act would authorize the state treasurer to invest up to 5% of any designated funds in “qualifying digital assets.” That passed a second reading in the House (71-44) on April 30 and moved on to the Senate. 

That bill would also “examine the feasibility” of allowing state retirement income plan members to make such investments (via crypto ETPs) and study a state reserve to hold seized or forfeited crypto.

Looking at Texas, the state’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Investment Act would establish a special fund to invest in crypto assets with a market cap of $500 billion or more (currently only BTC). 

Ishmael Green, a partner at law firm Diaz Reus, said he expects half a dozen or so states to follow New Hampshire in the near-to-medium term — “because states are looking to hedge against inflation, in addition to protecting their balance sheets.”

Indeed, the Texas bill text states the following:

“Long term, these sorts of laws will lead to an upward price pressure and supply shortage, as states and other institutional entities scramble to accumulate more bitcoin,” Green told me.

As for how the North Carolina and Texas governors feel about crypto, if these bills reach their desks? NC Gov. Josh Stein hasn’t said much on the topic, but has indicated support for the legislation.

In a November X post, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote: “Texas is already the home of crypto mining. This session Texas should become the crypto capital.”

FalconX research head David Lawant said he too expects at least a few more states to enact these types of laws in the next six to 12 months. 

But he’s watching out for a Bitcoin Policy Institute framework (set for release in June) that aims to help states craft effective BTC reserve laws.

“A common issue with many of the current proposals is that they’re not as clearly written or thoughtfully structured as they could be,” Lawant told me.

Suffice it to say, there’s plenty more where this came from.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /