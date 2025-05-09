‘No brainer’ to expand into US: OKX US CEO

Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Hybrid_Graphics/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Almost a month ago, OKX announced an expansion into the US. 

To lead the expansion, OKX tapped Roshan Robert, who’s held a number of TradFi-crypto roles throughout his career — having worked at both Hidden Road and Barclays. 

On paper, the expansion makes sense: OKX wants a piece of the American pie, which is now more intriguing and, well, friendlier. 

However, Robert told me he actually joined OKX back in September, before the path forward became more clear and when it looked like SEC chair Gary Gensler would still be in charge. 

“I joined [OKX] before we had any idea of how the elections were going to turn out. Over the past many years, I have had a belief that public blockchains are the future of finance,” he said. 

It was a “no brainer” to build out a US position, he told me. The team then plotted out next steps, which would later turn out to include a California headquarters. 

“A lot has evolved since I’ve joined, including some long-awaited regulatory clarity in the US, and it’s a more stable environment to properly expand in the US,” he continued. 

OKX has the opportunity to expand with a “strong compliance and risk management focus,” with the goal of delivering seamless onramps and low fees to users. The team also aims to ensure that between the risk management and the liquidity, it’s bringing in institutional clients. 

But no doubt it’s a crowded arena right now, and from the looks of things, both Kraken and Coinbase are making billion-dollar acquisitions to differentiate their offering.

OKX picked San Jose to embed itself in Silicon Valley’s “innovation engine.” Right now, it’s available in 46 states (and Washington, DC). The focus is not only to keep building, but securing the proper licenses before looking at other areas to expand its presence. 

It may be early days for OKX in comparison to some of the other giants operating in the US right now, but I also have to point out that OKX is kind of doing the opposite of Coinbase and Kraken. The two US-based companies are looking to expand internationally, whereas OKX has an international presence and is doing the exact opposite — expanding to the US. 

I’m curious to see how OKX can go toe-to-toe with the other big exchanges once it’s had some time to mature in the market. 

