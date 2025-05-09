OKX

‘No brainer’ to expand into US: OKX US CEO

Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion

by Katherine Ross /
HyperLiquid faced a ‘tough situation’: Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Copper, OKX name new executives

A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder

by Ben Strack /
OKX and Axelar launch tech development stacks

Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Token2049: A circus of crypto and commerce

Plus, fun and games at Solana Breakpoint and crypto meets F1

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

OKX turns on its L2 mainnet, joining the exchange chain club

X Layer is a zkEVM validium running on Polygon’s CDK tech stack

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Kraken, OKX the latest crypto exchanges moving into new markets

Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation

by Ben Strack /
Markets

OKX pledges to compensate users after exchange token flash crash

Prices have since stabilized, and the OKX team is working on a compensation plan for affected users

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Privacy coins Zcash and Monero face delisting by crypto exchanges

OKX will be delisting the top three privacy coins next week

by Macauley Peterson /
Sponsored

Why McLaren Racing doubled down on crypto when competitors abandoned it

When trust between sports and crypto was damaged, McLaren’s commitment to its partnership with OKX and dedication to Web3 tech charted a bold path forward

DeFi

Centralized exchange OKX launches decentralized L2 with Polygon CDK

OKX will become a core contributor to Polygon and provide engineering resources

by Bessie Liu /
Business

OKX wants to build a ‘generational brand’ like Fidelity, says CMO

OKX CMO Haider Rafique talked about marketing in a bear market, celebrity deals and how to approach regulators in an interview with Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SocialFi apps secure funding despite investment lull

Two crypto-native social media platforms announced fundraises this week. Plus, MoMA acquires an NFT and Stars Arena gets hacked

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

OKX updates UK marketing for FCA rule compliance

As of last week, unregistered crypto firms must halt any illegal financial promotions targeted at UK consumers or face the consequences

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Tech-first, trust-next: OKX’s roadmap for regaining consumer confidence

OKX President Hong Fang spoke with Blockworks at this year’s Permissionless on the challenges her exchange continues to grapple with

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Regulatory landscape across Asia prompts exchanges to enhance KYC measures

OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Upbit climbs to second spot in trading volume, beating OKX and Coinbase

Upbit’s spot trading volume hit nearly $30 billion in July, representing a 42% jump, data showed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: OKX Wants 100 More Full-timers, Matter Labs Hires Activision Exec

OKX has also filed to become a Digital Asset Service Provider in France, which could take up to six months, according to the company

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto Exchanges Are Flocking to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is “rich in tycoons and well-capitalized family offices that could fund crypto firms moving into the city,” Matrixport’s head of research told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

OKX to Offer Ordinals Trading Within its Wallet by June

Lightning Network support will be coming to the OKX Wallet as well

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

$10B Mystery: Is OKB Really the 7th Largest Crypto?

$10b or not $10b, that is the question

by David Canellis /
Markets

Who’s Coughing Up Crypto Winter Dollars for Super Bowl Ads?

A crypto exchange that previously told Blockworks it planned to advertise during the NFL’s biggest game has changed its mind

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Sports Deals Have Slowed — But They Aren’t Dead

Sports rights holders are likely to continue engaging with crypto companies willing to pay large sums, but after FTX’s fall, the deal structures are likely to look different

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Are Exchanges Falling Short on Proof of Reserves Efforts?

Crypto firms are looking to augment transparency efforts, but auditing firms are halting work in the crypto space

by Ben Strack /

