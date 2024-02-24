Alex Mashinsky
Elsewhere, a former Fidelity International exec advises a layer-2, and Yuga Labs’ co-founder becomes CEO
Prosecutors filed letters with the judges overseeing both Sam Bankman-Fried and Alex Mashinsky’s cases because the two have some of the same lawyers
Cohen-Pavon has a chance of leniency in sentencing depending on cooperation against Mashinsky
Mashinsky’s motion to dismiss follows a similar one from co-defendant Hanoch Goldstein
A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts
The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”
Alex Mashinsky’s $40 million bail is secured by his Manhattan residence
The DOJ, along with major US regulators, took aim at failed crypto lender Celsius’ former leadership Thursday
One year after Celsius filed for bankruptcy, the SEC has hit the defunct crypto lender and former CEO Mashinsky with a slew of charges
The New York attorney general’s lawsuit would ban Alex Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages
Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names
The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said
Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show
Shlomi Daniel Leon and fellow co-founder Alex Mashinsky have left their top positions as Celsius battles bankruptcy
Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes
A new court filing shows creditor committee deemed Alex Mashinsky “unacceptable” in the role
“Honestly, it’s surprising it took this long given everything that has happened,” a former Celsius employee said of Mashinsky’s departure
The bankrupt crypto lender is weighing a new business model which executives say requires “absolute zero trust”
Celsius has alleged KeyFI CEO Stone falsely depicted himself as a pioneer and expert in crypto staking and DeFi investments
In its latest Chapter 11 filing, Celsius reported it expects its net cash flow to reach negative $137.2 million by the end of October
The cryptocurrency lender is left with a $40 million claim against Three Arrows Capital, CEO Alex Mashinsky said in a declaration
The company has kept its balance sheet private while paying down DeFi debts
Crypto lender adds David Barse and Alan Jeffrey Carr, terminates three others
Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity