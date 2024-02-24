Alex Mashinsky

There are a total of 29 articles associated with Alex Mashinsky.
Business

Crypto Hiring: SBF, Mashinsky opt to keep same lawyers

Elsewhere, a former Fidelity International exec advises a layer-2, and Yuga Labs’ co-founder becomes CEO

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Prosecutors concerned that Mashinsky, Bankman-Fried have same lawyers

Prosecutors filed letters with the judges overseeing both Sam Bankman-Fried and Alex Mashinsky’s cases because the two have some of the same lawyers

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-Celsius executive pleads guilty to four charges

Cohen-Pavon has a chance of leniency in sentencing depending on cooperation against Mashinsky

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-Celsius CEO files motion to dismiss in FTC suit 

Mashinsky’s motion to dismiss follows a similar one from co-defendant Hanoch Goldstein

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former Celsius CEO assets frozen by DOJ in August

A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge gives DOJ until October to ‘make discovery’ in Mashinsky case

The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”

by Katherine Ross /
People

Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky freed on bail, pleads not guilty

Alex Mashinsky’s $40 million bail is secured by his Manhattan residence

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

US government hits Alex Mashinsky with lawsuit in Celsius legal salvo

The DOJ, along with major US regulators, took aim at failed crypto lender Celsius’ former leadership Thursday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

SEC sues Celsius, former CEO for market manipulation, securities fraud

One year after Celsius filed for bankruptcy, the SEC has hit the defunct crypto lender and former CEO Mashinsky with a slew of charges

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Celsius Founder Mashinsky Defrauded Thousands for Billions in Crypto: NYAG

The New York attorney general’s lawsuit would ban Alex Mashinsky from doing business in New York and require him to pay damages

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One

Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Celsius Creditors Fight To Stop $23M Stablecoin Sale

The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius’ Top Brass Redeemed Millions Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Celsius Co-founder Dan Leon Resigns After Mashinsky’s Exit

Shlomi Daniel Leon and fellow co-founder Alex Mashinsky have left their top positions as Celsius battles bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Freeze to Pay Taxes: Report

Alex Mashinsky reportedly used $8 million from the withdrawn funds to pay his own state and federal taxes

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Chief Pressured by Creditors as FTX Eyes Assets

A new court filing shows creditor committee deemed Alex Mashinsky “unacceptable” in the role

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Alex Mashinsky Steps Down As Celsius CEO

“Honestly, it’s surprising it took this long given everything that has happened,” a former Celsius employee said of Mashinsky’s departure

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Celsius Banks on Future With New Plan Named ‘Kelvin’

The bankrupt crypto lender is weighing a new business model which executives say requires “absolute zero trust”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Celsius Countersues KeyFi, Claims Millions Stolen From Wallets

Celsius has alleged KeyFI CEO Stone falsely depicted himself as a pioneer and expert in crypto staking and DeFi investments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius’ Net Liabilities Surpass $2.8 Billion – New Bankruptcy Filing

In its latest Chapter 11 filing, Celsius reported it expects its net cash flow to reach negative $137.2 million by the end of October

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Celsius Faces Heat for at Least $1.2B Balance Sheet Hole, Customers Owed $4.7B

The cryptocurrency lender is left with a $40 million claim against Three Arrows Capital, CEO Alex Mashinsky said in a declaration

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Lost Potential $6B Bailout After Refusing To Show Financials, Investor Says

The company has kept its balance sheet private while paying down DeFi debts

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Celsius Reorganizes Board of Directors Amid Liquidity Issues

Crypto lender adds David Barse and Alan Jeffrey Carr, terminates three others

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Nexo Knew Celsius Was in Trouble Before Lender’s Withdrawal Freeze

Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity

by Shalini Nagarajan /

