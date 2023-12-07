AVAX
Call it mean reversion, a boost from JPMorgan or simply catching up. Whatever the case, Avalanche is a market favorite right now
Avalanche is making moves to attract developers and DeFi liquidity with its latest feature rollout
OpenSea now supports seven blockchains with NFT trading
“Neither I, nor anyone else at Ava Labs ever directed Roche in his selection of cases,” said CEO Emin Gün Sirer in a statement
UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists
The addition follows the firm unveiling its first multi-coin investment vehicle last month
Developers can build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the Avalanche platform
AVAX outperforms the broader digital asset market on strong fundamentals
BTC has been rangebound this week as market sentiment remains mixed, ETH and BTC continue to cede market dominance to alternative networks.
AVAX rallies despite the broader digital asset market sell-off, Bored Ape #8650 sold for $1.9 million last night.
BTC looks poised for an explosive move to $70,000 and beyond on spot demand driven rally, AVAX price rallies to new all-time highs.
Partnership to offer users staking of AVAX and access to NFTs, DeFi apps.
$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.
AVAX, the token behind Avalanche, was up 18% on Thursday following the company’s funding news.