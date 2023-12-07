AVAX

There are a total of 14 articles associated with AVAX.
article-image

DeFi

Avalanche flips MATIC, TRX and LINK to become a top-10 crypto

Call it mean reversion, a boost from JPMorgan or simply catching up. Whatever the case, Avalanche is a market favorite right now

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Avalanche Adds Native Euro Stablecoin, AvaCloud

Avalanche is making moves to attract developers and DeFi liquidity with its latest feature rollout

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Adds Avalanche Marketplace, AVAX Traders Shrug

OpenSea now supports seven blockchains with NFT trading

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

No Secret Pact to Sue AVAX Rivals, Lawyer Lied to Impress: CEO

“Neither I, nor anyone else at Ava Labs ever directed Roche in his selection of cases,” said CEO Emin Gün Sirer in a statement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Ava Labs CEO Rejects Report Alleging Conspiracy with Law Firm

UPDATED: New website Cryptoleaks published a series of videos showing lawyer Kyle Roche discussing a pact with Ava Labs which Roche denies exists

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie Launches Avalanche Trust for Accredited Investors

The addition follows the firm unveiling its first multi-coin investment vehicle last month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Education

The Investor’s Guide to Avalanche (AVAX)

Developers can build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the Avalanche platform

by Aaron Ahmadi /
article-image

Markets

AVAX Rallies; BTC Nears ATH in Turkish Lira: Markets Wrap

AVAX outperforms the broader digital asset market on strong fundamentals

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

ETH and BTC Cede Market Share to AVAX, SOL, LUNA and BSC: Markets Wrap

BTC has been rangebound this week as market sentiment remains mixed, ETH and BTC continue to cede market dominance to alternative networks.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

AVAX Rallies Amidst Broader Market Sell-off: Markets Wrap

AVAX rallies despite the broader digital asset market sell-off, Bored Ape #8650 sold for $1.9 million last night.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

$70K BTC Imminent; AVAX Continues to Outperform: Markets Wrap

BTC looks poised for an explosive move to $70,000 and beyond on spot demand driven rally, AVAX price rallies to new all-time highs.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

DeFi

Voyager Expands AVAX, NFT, DeFi Offerings with Avalanche Integration

Partnership to offer users staking of AVAX and access to NFTs, DeFi apps.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Hovers Below $50K as DeFi Token $SUSHI Topples: Markets Wrap

$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Altcoin AVAX Surges on Funding News: Markets Wrap

AVAX, the token behind Avalanche, was up 18% on Thursday following the company’s funding news.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.