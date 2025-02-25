big tech
Many traders remain optimistic that NVDA will rally at the end of the week, with calls hitting $145 to $160
Investors evaluating tariff risks has contributed to market volatility over recent weeks
We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick warns that people in crypto and tech tend “to overreact to short-term market dynamics”
AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants
Consensys is teaming up with some heavy-hitting partners to build out Infura’s Decentralized Infrastructure Network
More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies have crypto initiatives, a Coinbase report shows
IoT machines are not the enemy, but our legacy methods of running them will be
News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists
The 30-day correlation coefficient for bitcoin and QQQ, the tech-heavy ETF known as the Qs, sat at -0.75 on Friday.
About 4,700 people in the crypto industry were laid off between Jan. 1 and Nov. 13, a new report shows
Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with US equities fell to .17 last week — its lowest level since November 2021
Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years
Singapore-based DBS Bank has invested over $720 million on average over the past four years in tech infrastructure, including the metaverse
Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies