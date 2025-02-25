big tech

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Traders pray for Nvidia boost as stocks dip red

Many traders remain optimistic that NVDA will rally at the end of the week, with calls hitting $145 to $160

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Earnings season takes back seat to interest rate, tariff concerns 

Investors evaluating tariff risks has contributed to market volatility over recent weeks

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tech stocks lead US rebound, but still lag behind global names

We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid

by Casey Wagner /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Silicon Valley wants in on memecoin craze

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick warns that people in crypto and tech tend “to overreact to short-term market dynamics”

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Big Tech can’t own AI’s future if we decentralize it first

AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants

by Zac Cheah /
DeFi

Consensys invites Big Tech to decentralized infrastructure network

Consensys is teaming up with some heavy-hitting partners to build out Infura’s Decentralized Infrastructure Network

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Crypto is not dead: Fortune 500 companies bullish on the space

More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies have crypto initiatives, a Coinbase report shows

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

For the Internet of Things, It’s Either Web3 or 1984

IoT machines are not the enemy, but our legacy methods of running them will be

by Max Thake /
Finance

What’s Bad for Crypto May Be Good for Crypto Traders

News analysis: Institutional investors may be pumping the crypto brakes, but that doesn’t equate to running for the digital asset exists

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Bitcoin, QQQ Correlation Dips to Lowest Level in More Than 3 Years

The 30-day correlation coefficient for bitcoin and QQQ, the tech-heavy ETF known as the Qs, sat at -0.75 on Friday.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Tech Layoffs Outnumber Crypto Cuts, but Not for Long

About 4,700 people in the crypto industry were laid off between Jan. 1 and Nov. 13, a new report shows

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Bitcoin Diverges From Tech Stocks as FTX Fallout Continues

Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with US equities fell to .17 last week — its lowest level since November 2021

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings

Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceWeb3

Q&A: Southeast Asia’s Biggest Bank is Bullish on the Metaverse

Singapore-based DBS Bank has invested over $720 million on average over the past four years in tech infrastructure, including the metaverse

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Are People Leaving Their Tech Jobs for Web3?

Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies

by Bessie Liu /

