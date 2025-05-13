bitcoin halving
Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key
Bitcoin undergoes a series of supply shocks every four years
Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.
Bitcoin has historically peaked at 12-18 months post-halving
Predictions that the US election will fuel bitcoin’s price are set to be tested
Bitcoin is now in the second half of its bull market, if the previous ones are anything to go by
And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off
Plus, unpacking the real point of interest from the latest FOMC statement
The company intends to grow its mining capacity to 400 megawatts in the state by 2026
While crypto lawmaking is set to quiet down this summer, bitcoin miner activity appears to be heating up
The purchase of five sites in Georgia set to help CleanSpark hit its mid-year operating hash rate target of 20 EH/s
Bitfarms’ latest shareholder rights plan does not preclude Riot from making unsolicited takeover bids, company says
Marathon Digital’s May BTC production was 27% lower than the previous month — less of a dip than its biggest competitors
The Bitdeer share issuance generated $100 million in gross proceeds and could provide $50 million more
The miner appears well positioned to defend itself against Riot’s current proposal, Architect Partners executive says — and Bitfarms says others are interested
Why has crypto and Web3 so far failed to live up to Satoshi’s vision — and what will it take to deliver on the industries’ promises?
Industry players have started realizing high-performance computing-related revenues as they buy Nvidia GPUs and secure customer deals
Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays
Bitcoin could become “the supreme base settlement layer” as its DeFi capabilities grow, industry founder says
We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity
Upcoming macroeconomic clarity, or a lack thereof, is likely to be a key contributor to bitcoin’s next price movement
Despite ordinal volume dipping following the Bitcoin halving due to high network fees, the latest Motoko Sentinel collection saw an increase in its trading volume
More institutions are allocating to bitcoin ETFs with the long term in mind, according to Franklin Templeton’s Christopher Jensen — though education remains a work in progress
Consensys filed a lawsuit against the SEC in a Texas court on Thursday