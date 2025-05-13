bitcoin halving

There are a total of 125 articles associated with bitcoin halving.
0xResearch Newsletter

Crypto liquid funds are turning to fundamentals to navigate a sea of altcoins

Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin is proving the link between halvings and price

Bitcoin undergoes a series of supply shocks every four years

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The art of predicting the top of a crypto cycle

Bitcoin has historically peaked at 12-18 months post-halving

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin’s election market moment has arrived

Predictions that the US election will fuel bitcoin’s price are set to be tested

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Why the US election could put a timer on this bitcoin bull market

Bitcoin is now in the second half of its bull market, if the previous ones are anything to go by

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Post-halving leaderboard: Bitcoin miners’ stock moves

And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The bull case for ‘underappreciated’ COIN stock

Plus, unpacking the real point of interest from the latest FOMC statement

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

CleanSpark set to acquire GRIID as part of Tennessee build-out

The company intends to grow its mining capacity to 400 megawatts in the state by 2026

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: An update on crypto bills…and mining stocks

While crypto lawmaking is set to quiet down this summer, bitcoin miner activity appears to be heating up

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin mining stalwart continues its facility-buying spree

The purchase of five sites in Georgia set to help CleanSpark hit its mid-year operating hash rate target of 20 EH/s

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miner tensions rise as Riot now owns 14% of Bitfarms shares

Bitfarms’ latest shareholder rights plan does not preclude Riot from making unsolicited takeover bids, company says

by Ben Strack /
Business

In the first full month after halving, who mined the most BTC?

Marathon Digital’s May BTC production was 27% lower than the previous month — less of a dip than its biggest competitors

by Ben Strack /
Business

Tether moves deeper into bitcoin mining with Bitdeer investment

The Bitdeer share issuance generated $100 million in gross proceeds and could provide $50 million more

by Ben Strack /
Business

A deeper look at Riot’s ‘hostile’ bid to take over Bitfarms

The miner appears well positioned to defend itself against Riot’s current proposal, Architect Partners executive says — and Bitfarms says others are interested

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Forget the Bitcoin halving: Bitcoin’s original vision has been surpassed

Why has crypto and Web3 so far failed to live up to Satoshi’s vision — and what will it take to deliver on the industries’ promises?

by Adam Simmons /
Business

From BTC to HPC: Miners signal evolving focus after the halving

Industry players have started realizing high-performance computing-related revenues as they buy Nvidia GPUs and secure customer deals

by Ben Strack /
Business

Rival miners Marathon, Core Scientific each think they have an edge over peers

Industry players plot continued scale, revenue diversification and a focus on high-performance computing as part of long-term plays

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

After billionth Bitcoin transaction, a look at the network’s evolution

Bitcoin could become “the supreme base settlement layer” as its DeFi capabilities grow, industry founder says

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

The Bitcoin halving is over — greener mining is coming

We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity

by Nathaniel Harmon /
Finance

What could drive BTC price with halving complete, ETF demand stalled

Upcoming macroeconomic clarity, or a lack thereof, is likely to be a key contributor to bitcoin’s next price movement

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Motoko Sentinels gain traction despite ordinal volume decrease post-halving 

Despite ordinal volume dipping following the Bitcoin halving due to high network fees, the latest Motoko Sentinel collection saw an increase in its trading volume

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

New mix of bitcoin buyers bode well for ecosystem: Franklin Templeton exec

More institutions are allocating to bitcoin ETFs with the long term in mind, according to Franklin Templeton’s Christopher Jensen — though education remains a work in progress

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Unpacking the Consensys legal salvo

Consensys filed a lawsuit against the SEC in a Texas court on Thursday

by Michael McSweeney&Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.