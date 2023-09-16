blockchain gaming

Business

Crypto funding: Metaverse, gaming and fintechs dominate $80M week

A new Ethereum layer-2 and an Avalanche-based blockchain also hit the ground running this week

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Hey gamers, blockchain isn’t that bad

What could you have against the promise of a gaming landscape where players truly own their gameplay?

by Josh Winer /
Sponsored

The crypto investor’s guide to blockchain gaming

With blockchain gaming poised to disrupt the global gaming industry, opportunity is abundant for investors armed with these expert insights

by Bart Hillerich /
DeFi

Many crypto projects funded in 2021 still searching for success

Just 5% of crypto projects have gained product-market fit since raising money in 2021, a new report finds, with many DeFi teams not yet even delivering offerings

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Sega exec ices blockchain gaming plans, calls play-to-earn ‘boring’

Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

Q&A: What is the path forward for blockchain gaming?

For game developers looking to bring scale, cost reduction, and de-risk their entry into Web3, Stardust Supernets is the way to go

by Bart Hillerich /
Sponsored

The death of play-to-earn gaming

Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow

by Bart Hillerich /
Web3

GameStop, Telos Team Up to Build Web3 Game Launcher

GameStop has been dabbling in Web3 initiatives since at least January 2022

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Why The Microsoft-Activision Deal Failing May Be Good for Web3

The latest hurdle for Microsoft in its bid to buy Activision Blizzard appears to have some Web3 game developers relieved

by Michael Bodley /
Sponsored

Q&A: How Does Stardust Help Web3 Game Studios Avoid the Pokemon Go Problem?

The Stardust Polygon Supernet offers Web3 games and game studios unmatched scale

Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former DraftKings Exec Shifts to Web3 Horse Racing

The exec, who helped build out the sports betting giant’s NFT marketplace, has jumped aboard at a digital horse racing startup

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

Top 3 Trends We Need for Blockchain Gaming To Succeed

Building better games, providing a smooth onboarding experience, and designing highly stable economies will make blockchain gaming applications more appealing to the broader gaming community

Business

LayerZero Locks Down $120M in Fresh Funding for APAC Gaming Push

The company is now valued at $3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

The Top Two Problems the Appchain Thesis Is Solving for Game Developers

As different blockchains emerge, all with varying use cases and tradeoffs, the definition of what exactly constitutes a blockchain has become much more fluid and dependent on the context

Web3

Zilliqa’s Gaming Push Led by ‘Roll1ng Thund3rz’ Spin Out

Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Zilliqa’s gaming spin out is crucial to a broader new business model

by Michael Bodley /
Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the GameFi Market – What’s Next?

The move toward immersive gameplay will see Web3 gaming studios develop titles that match trending genres in the Web2 world

by John Lee Quigley /
Web3

Rejecting Web3 Gaming’s ‘Hellscape,’ Unioverse Turns to ‘Heroes’

“We want to be the Roblox for professional game developers,” Harman told Blockworks

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Game Studios Promise More Fun With Collaborate-to-earn Model

Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Gam3 Awards 2022: Which NFT Game Has the Most Potential According to the Industry?

Polkastarter hosted the Gam3 Awards show to recognize Web3 gaming in 2022

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Q&A: Immutable’s Alex Connolly on Protecting NFT Creator Royalties

GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

MetaMask Is Bullish on Web3 Gaming

A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Brevan Howard Pours $40 Million Into Blockchain Gaming Startup

Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Singapore’s Temasek Aims $100M at Metaverse Giant Animoca

Asia’s largest blockchain investment firm has just secured another $100 million to fund its metaverse ambitions

by Bessie Liu /
EducationWeb3

Can GameFi Still Unlock the Metaverse?

GameFi is the integration of gaming and finance and is often framed as an essential stepping stone to the metaverse. We sat down with Blockworks reporter Ornella Hernandez to ask if current market conditions have changed this thesis.

by John Gilbert /

