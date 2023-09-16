blockchain gaming
A new Ethereum layer-2 and an Avalanche-based blockchain also hit the ground running this week
What could you have against the promise of a gaming landscape where players truly own their gameplay?
Sponsored
With blockchain gaming poised to disrupt the global gaming industry, opportunity is abundant for investors armed with these expert insights
Just 5% of crypto projects have gained product-market fit since raising money in 2021, a new report finds, with many DeFi teams not yet even delivering offerings
Sega trademarked the concept of its own NFTs at the peak of the last bull market, but now it’s returning to the sidelines
Sponsored
For game developers looking to bring scale, cost reduction, and de-risk their entry into Web3, Stardust Supernets is the way to go
Sponsored
Play-to-earn gaming forms a high barrier to entry by default and severely hinders a game’s ability to grow
GameStop has been dabbling in Web3 initiatives since at least January 2022
The latest hurdle for Microsoft in its bid to buy Activision Blizzard appears to have some Web3 game developers relieved
Sponsored
The Stardust Polygon Supernet offers Web3 games and game studios unmatched scale
The exec, who helped build out the sports betting giant’s NFT marketplace, has jumped aboard at a digital horse racing startup
Sponsored
Building better games, providing a smooth onboarding experience, and designing highly stable economies will make blockchain gaming applications more appealing to the broader gaming community
The company is now valued at $3 billion
Sponsored
As different blockchains emerge, all with varying use cases and tradeoffs, the definition of what exactly constitutes a blockchain has become much more fluid and dependent on the context
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Zilliqa’s gaming spin out is crucial to a broader new business model
Sponsored
The move toward immersive gameplay will see Web3 gaming studios develop titles that match trending genres in the Web2 world
“We want to be the Roblox for professional game developers,” Harman told Blockworks
Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX
Polkastarter hosted the Gam3 Awards show to recognize Web3 gaming in 2022
GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week
A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming
Morgan Creek Digital, Take-Two Interactive Software, Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla and others also participated in the round
Asia’s largest blockchain investment firm has just secured another $100 million to fund its metaverse ambitions
GameFi is the integration of gaming and finance and is often framed as an essential stepping stone to the metaverse. We sat down with Blockworks reporter Ornella Hernandez to ask if current market conditions have changed this thesis.