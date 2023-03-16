Bloomberg

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Correlation

Correlation, in the crypto and the traditional finance industry, is the degree in which asset prices move together or against each other

MarketsSponsored

Behind the Scenes of Bloomberg’s Crypto Asset Vetting Model

A detailed look at how the top 50 crypto assets were selected for the Bloomberg Terminal

MarketsPolicy

Alleging Defamation, Binance CEO Sues Bloomberg’s Hong Kong Publisher

CZ has also filed a motion for discovery against Bloomberg in the US for defamation stemming from the original article in June

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Survey: Tech Stocks and Cryptocurrencies Cudgeled as Fed Reduces Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?

by Jocelyn Yang /
Finance

$140 Billion Asset-Management Firm Considers Launching Crypto Fund

CEO Luke Ellis sees “interesting opportunities” to provide a risk managed version of crypto for its clients

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Galaxy Launches New Institutional Solana Fund to Track Bloomberg Index

Galaxy Digital is leaning into institutional interest in DeFi with a new Solana fund

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

What Can the Crypto Industry Expect in 2022?

US government will devise ‘proper regulation’ around stablecoins, ETFs, Bloomberg Intelligence strategist predicts

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Evergrande Default Adds to Market Jitters

Fitch Ratings downgraded the Chinese real estate developer to ‘Restricted Default’ on Thursday, amid restructuring plans that could leave offshore bond-holders taking a haircut.

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Former Lyft Exec Tapped as OpenSea’s First CFO

Tech veteran Brian Roberts said in an interview that he is already planning the popular NFT marketplace’s initial public offering.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Hillary Clinton: Crypto Has Potential for “Undermining the Role of the Dollar as the Reserve Currency”

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday, the former Secretary of State warned nation states to pay attention.

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Galaxy Digital Q3 Earnings Exceed $500M, $1.2B YTD

“It’s hard not to be bullish [on crypto],” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said on the company’s earnings call. “It’s pretty remarkable earnings power that this industry is providing us.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Celsius Reportedly Borrowed $1B from Tether with Bitcoin as Collateral

Tether disputes Bloomberg Businessweek report investigating the stablecoin’s dollar holdings

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bloomberg’s McGlone: Ethereum Will ‘Flip’ Bitcoin When World Transacts with USDT

Since its launch, Tether has almost always gone up and coincided with an increase in bitcoin’s value for the long-term view, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Galaxy and Alerian Join Forces to Launch Eight Crypto Indexes

Two index families provide exposure to miners, infrastructure technologies, cryptocurrency buyers and blockchain users

by Ben Strack /

