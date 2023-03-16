Bloomberg
Correlation, in the crypto and the traditional finance industry, is the degree in which asset prices move together or against each other
A detailed look at how the top 50 crypto assets were selected for the Bloomberg Terminal
CZ has also filed a motion for discovery against Bloomberg in the US for defamation stemming from the original article in June
The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?
CEO Luke Ellis sees “interesting opportunities” to provide a risk managed version of crypto for its clients
Galaxy Digital is leaning into institutional interest in DeFi with a new Solana fund
US government will devise ‘proper regulation’ around stablecoins, ETFs, Bloomberg Intelligence strategist predicts
Fitch Ratings downgraded the Chinese real estate developer to ‘Restricted Default’ on Thursday, amid restructuring plans that could leave offshore bond-holders taking a haircut.
Tech veteran Brian Roberts said in an interview that he is already planning the popular NFT marketplace’s initial public offering.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday, the former Secretary of State warned nation states to pay attention.
“It’s hard not to be bullish [on crypto],” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said on the company’s earnings call. “It’s pretty remarkable earnings power that this industry is providing us.”
Tether disputes Bloomberg Businessweek report investigating the stablecoin’s dollar holdings
Since its launch, Tether has almost always gone up and coincided with an increase in bitcoin’s value for the long-term view, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, said.
Two index families provide exposure to miners, infrastructure technologies, cryptocurrency buyers and blockchain users