Cardano

There are a total of 30 articles associated with Cardano.
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned Cardano ETF signals a Grayscale strategy shift?

Grayscale Investments has historically had a four-stage lifecycle for its products, but there’s an indicator this could be changing

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Crypto is tribal — let’s just pit blockchains against each other once and for all

Crypto should probably all get along and support each other… or we can have major projects fight to the death — cage match style

by David Canellis /
Business

Revolut delists ADA, MATIC, SOL

The SEC has claimed that SOL, MATIC and ADA are securities

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Polygon, Cardano, Solana delisted from Bakkt, 1 week after Robinhood

US-based platforms are delisting native cryptocurrencies of major blockchains in the wake of broad classifications in SEC lawsuits

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

‘Cloud of uncertainty’ prompts Robinhood to nix ADA, MATIC, SOL

The US brokerage firm on Friday said “no other coins are affected,” adding that “your crypto is still safe on Robinhood”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Activision Blizzard Exec Steps Into Yuga Labs CEO Role

A builder of Cardano blockchain nabs ex-Symphony chief operating officer to lead upcoming sidechain

by Ben Strack /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Longtime Music Exec Migrates to Web3

The chief legal officer at Blockchain.com has reportedly jumped ship to build out a legal team at crypto payments startup MoonPay

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BNB Flips USDC, Cardano Flips Dogecoin With Crypto Relief Rally

Binance’s BNB has benefitted as crypto looks to recover from a dismal quarter, now usurping USDC on leaderboards

by David Canellis /
Markets

Cardano Price Rests at 2017 Levels Following Crypto’s 5th Birthday

The veteran top-10 crypto has been chugging along since 2017, but with little adoption to show for it

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Congress: Are Crypto Disclosures Doing Enough for Investor Protection?

Crypto’s inherent transparency is a major tool for risk management and security, witnesses said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Markets Rally as Bitcoin Reclaims $30,000 Once Again

Crypto markets surged throughout Memorial Day as major US stock exchanges stayed closed, with all top 10 digital assets in the green

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

$100M Wave Financial Fund Offers Liquidity to New Cardano DeFi Platforms

The fund, which will support new decentralized exchanges, lending protocols and stablecoin issuers, is building on the Cardano blockchain

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Hashdex Set To Launch Web3 ETF in Brazil on March 30

The upcoming launch will follow the cryptoasset manager’s launch of a DeFi ETF in February

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Cardano, Polkadot ETPs Hit Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Borderless Capital Launches $500M Algorand-focused Fund

Product will participate in DeFi liquidity mining, yield farming, lending, borrowing and trading.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Cardano Commercial Arm Aims to Jumpstart New Startups with $100M in Funding

EMURGO to support companies in Africa and other regions focused on building socially impactful solutions powered by Cardano.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Solana Soars While BTC, ETH and Cardano Dip

Altcoins investment products stealing market share from bitcoin and ether

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin, Cardano Break Fresh Highs: Market Wrap

In a broad cryptocurrency rally, Bitcoin traded above $50,000 again on Thursday.

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Cardano ADA Token Price Rises as Hard Fork Hits Testnet

The upgrade onto the blockchain platform’s mainnet is still on track for Sept. 12

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Solana, Cardano, Avalanche Could Threaten Ethereum DeFi Dominance

Layer-1 competition is heating up

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin, Cardano Face Losses Before Fed’s Jackson Hole Meeting: Markets Wrap

“Hawkish commentary from the Fed could bring some volatility to the stock as well as crypto markets,” BKCoin Capital’s Kevin Kang said. “After Bitcoin briefly hit above $50,000 for the first time in three months, which closed May’s CME futures gap, there has been a lot of bullish optimism in the market.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Cardano’s ADA Token Hits All-Time High: Markets Wrap

Hitting an all-time high of $2.52, the altcoin dethroned BNB coin again as the third largest crypto by market cap Friday morning.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Equities Trade Sideways Amid Tapering Talk: Markets Wrap

“There are risk-off money flows across asset classes as investors fear that central banks are poised to tighten policy into a global economic slowdown this fall,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research.

by Morgan Chittum /

