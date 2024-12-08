chainalysis

Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, 21Shares make key appointments

Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Chainalysis enlists high-level IRS veteran

Elsewhere, rank-and-file employees move around and Binance’s head of legal in Europe departs

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Investment fraud relating to crypto rose 53% in 2023, FBI says 

While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto money laundering activity down 29% from 2022: Chainalysis 

Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Average potential crypto rug pull makes $2,600 in profit: Chainalysis

A report from the crypto research firm studied scam token launches on Ethereum-based exchanges

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

North Korea is still a threat to crypto: Chainalysis

While North Korea didn’t steal as much money last year, the number of attacks climbed

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Crypto and blockchain are not synonymous

In other words, one should not judge the merits of an entire technology based on how much BONK they lost

by Daranee Ganesh /
Business

North America remains crypto’s biggest and best market: Chainalysis

The US specifically drives the vast majority of crypto activity in North America, helped by large institutional traders

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Chainalysis calls for nuance when assessing crypto’s role in terror financing

Crypto terror financing is back on the agenda with politicians pointing to its use in the Middle East, though Chainalysis says the complexities run far deeper

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Crypto hiring: Major layoffs at Yuga Labs, Ledger and Chainalysis this week

A key bitcoin mining expert also called it quits at Galaxy Digital this week

by James Cirrone /
Markets

UAE sees major institutional influx: Chainalysis

The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Chainalysis: India leads world in ‘grassroots crypto adoption’

Though global grassroots adoption is well off its all-time highs, the data shows relative strength in parts of Asia and Oceania, as well as in lower middle income countries

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Crypto’s tug of war: APAC policy head at Chainalysis talks innovation vs regulation

The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Deloitte, Chainalysis partner up in quest to achieve crypto compliance

Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Chainalysis debunks popular crypto myths in new report

Crypto’s not just a phase with a market cap of $1.18 trillion

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Multichain’s $130M exploit potentially an inside job: Chainalysis

Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Chainalysis, Halborn Join Forces To Tackle Crypto Fraud

Exclusive: Halborn’s 100 “white hat hackers” are getting a crypto fraud detection assist from Chainalysis, an executive told Blockworks

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Bitzlato May Make Crypto Scoff, but Law Enforcement Thinks Otherwise

Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Chainalysis Among Long List of FTX Creditors

The bankrupt crypto exchange had partnered with Chainalysis to revamp its anti-money laundering and know-your-customer system

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Erases Gains, FTX Token Slips Further on Bankruptcy News

FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

The Nine Largest Crypto Hacks in 2022

Already nearly $2 billion, the value of cryptoassets lost to software exploits this year is likely to exceed 2021

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Illicit Crypto Moving to Mixers on Pace to Double in 2022

Chainalysis report shows huge volume of funds moving to these services from sanctioned entities

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Bear Market a Chance for Crypto Businesses to ‘Pivot,’ Chainalysis Says

“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Congress: Are Crypto Disclosures Doing Enough for Investor Protection?

Crypto’s inherent transparency is a major tool for risk management and security, witnesses said

by Casey Wagner /

