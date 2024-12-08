chainalysis
Rob Witoff is named Coinbase’s head of platform after leaving the company to start a cold storage company
Elsewhere, rank-and-file employees move around and Binance’s head of legal in Europe departs
While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ
Illicit addresses sent $22.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2023, a 29.5% decrease from 2022, according to the latest report from Chainalysis
A report from the crypto research firm studied scam token launches on Ethereum-based exchanges
While North Korea didn’t steal as much money last year, the number of attacks climbed
In other words, one should not judge the merits of an entire technology based on how much BONK they lost
The US specifically drives the vast majority of crypto activity in North America, helped by large institutional traders
Crypto terror financing is back on the agenda with politicians pointing to its use in the Middle East, though Chainalysis says the complexities run far deeper
A key bitcoin mining expert also called it quits at Galaxy Digital this week
The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.
Though global grassroots adoption is well off its all-time highs, the data shows relative strength in parts of Asia and Oceania, as well as in lower middle income countries
The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong
Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain
Crypto’s not just a phase with a market cap of $1.18 trillion
Multichain’s recent troubles, including the disappearance of its CEO, suggest that the exploit may have been an inside job or a rug pull, according to Chainalysis
Exclusive: Halborn’s 100 “white hat hackers” are getting a crypto fraud detection assist from Chainalysis, an executive told Blockworks
Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says
The bankrupt crypto exchange had partnered with Chainalysis to revamp its anti-money laundering and know-your-customer system
FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains
Already nearly $2 billion, the value of cryptoassets lost to software exploits this year is likely to exceed 2021
Chainalysis report shows huge volume of funds moving to these services from sanctioned entities
“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview
Crypto’s inherent transparency is a major tool for risk management and security, witnesses said