crypto custody
Current ETF issuers are simply not quite prepared to grapple with multibillion-dollar inflows and the supreme complexities of managing crypto
We should be doing more to make “not your keys, not your coins” a description of the bad old days rather than a prescription for the future
“We expect to see more and more traditional assets and cash payments eventually come on-chain,” bank executive tells Blockworks
The future of on-chain wealth management involves a mix of self- and qualified-custody for digital assets, executives say
Blockworks exclusive: Cubist launch comes as Web2 and Web3 players alike parse best security practices for the crypto industry
TradFi types might find this pretty cool — DeFi types might not be up for it yet
Wall Street interest in crypto products may be on the upswing
Bitcoin and ether rallying as a potential banking crisis unfolds is not a coincidence, according to Animoca’s Yat Siu
Increasingly sophisticated due diligence is en vogue when it comes to digital asset custody for institutional investors
A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some
If approved by the NYDFS, Nasdaq will become a custodian of digital assets
The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend
Matthew Chamberlain is set to join digital asset custodian Komainu as its new chief executive
The fifth-largest bank in the US by assets is moving forward with its plans to invest in digital assets.