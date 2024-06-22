crypto custody

Opinion

Wall Street isn’t ready to manage crypto ETFs

Current ETF issuers are simply not quite prepared to grapple with multibillion-dollar inflows and the supreme complexities of managing crypto

by Hadley Stern /
Opinion

If you care about crypto adoption, ‘not your keys, not your coins’ is a disaster

We should be doing more to make “not your keys, not your coins” a description of the bad old days rather than a prescription for the future

by Chris Brooks /
Business

Financial giant Deutsche Bank eyes crypto custody, tokenization

“We expect to see more and more traditional assets and cash payments eventually come on-chain,” bank executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Standard Custody debuts crypto custody tools via link-up with wealth management platform

The future of on-chain wealth management involves a mix of self- and qualified-custody for digital assets, executives say

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Cubist Launches ‘Non-custodial’ Web3 Private Key Manager

Blockworks exclusive: Cubist launch comes as Web2 and Web3 players alike parse best security practices for the crypto industry

by Michael Bodley /
Opinion

Crypto Custody Has a Problem and Only Banks Have a Solution

TradFi types might find this pretty cool — DeFi types might not be up for it yet

by Lior Lamesh /
Finance

Nasdaq Crypto Custody Crystallizing, Launch Coming Soon: Report

Wall Street interest in crypto products may be on the upswing

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Crypto Self-Custody a ‘Future Safety Net’: Animoca Co-Founder

Bitcoin and ether rallying as a potential banking crisis unfolds is not a coincidence, according to Animoca’s Yat Siu

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Regulators May Be ‘Speeding Up Their Timeline’ on Cryptocurrencies

Increasingly sophisticated due diligence is en vogue when it comes to digital asset custody for institutional investors

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Ledger Rolls Out ‘Crypto Life’ Debit Card Across UK and Europe

A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Finance

Nasdaq To Enter Crypto Custody Market for Institutional Clients

If approved by the NYDFS, Nasdaq will become a custodian of digital assets

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

French Bank, Delubac & Cie, First to Offer Regulated Digital Asset Services

The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

CEO of London Metal Exchange Latest Finance Exec to Join Crypto Firm

Matthew Chamberlain is set to join digital asset custodian Komainu as its new chief executive

by Ben Strack /
Finance

U.S. Bank to Launch Crypto Custody

The fifth-largest bank in the US by assets is moving forward with its plans to invest in digital assets.

by Tanaya Macheel /

