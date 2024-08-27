DAI

There are a total of 30 articles associated with DAI.
DeFi

Maker rebrands as SKY, DAI will be upgradeable to USDS

The Maker Endgame enters a new phase

by Macauley Peterson&Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Spark protocol deploys new DAI markets on Morpho’s lending protocol

New DAI markets include USDe/DAI and sUSDe/DAI

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Maker moves to meet demand for DAI

SparkLend has been approved for a doubling of its debt ceiling to 2.5 billion DAI

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

MakerDAO balance sheet now majority crypto-backed loans

Its US Treasurys portfolio has been shrinking since October. Now old-fashioned CDPs are the lion’s share of assets and revenues

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

MakerDAO moves $250M from Coinbase to rebuild DAI collateral

The collateral backing the DAI stablecoin’s peg dipped below intended levels — and it took multiple days to deploy backup funds

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

DAI Savings Rate is at 8%, just not for Americans

DAI deposits almost doubled following Christensen’s tweet, which said users can tap yields up to 8%

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Maker firm settles for $1.16M with users liquidated in Covid crash

A class-action lawsuit over Maker liquidations during 2020’s ‘Black Thursday’ crypto crash looks set to finally come to an end

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

MakerDAO snaps up more US Treasury bonds

The DeFi protocol now has a total US Treasury bond allocation of $1.2 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Stablecoin shakeup sees DAI flip BUSD

The percentage of stablecoins in the total crypto market capitalization has seen a sharp rise in the past two months

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Spark Protocol is re-thinking stablecoin stability mechanisms

The protocol will eventually become a “sub-DAO” in MakerDAO’s Endgame update

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Maker to Spark ‘New Explosion of DAI’ With Custom Lending Market

Adapted from Aave, Spark Lend will directly connect end users to the Maker stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Stablecoin Issuers Like Tether May Book Big Profits Soon

Tether is reportedly expecting another $700 million in Q1 profits, which would double down on its Q4 gains

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

MakerDAO Sticks with USDC Reserve Despite Calls for Diversification

Voting members were presented with two options: keep USDC as the primary reserve backing its DAI stablecoin, or diversify

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Top Stablecoins Flirt With USD Peg After Crashing to All-Time Lows

Leading stablecoins, including USDC, haven’t quite returned to their dollar peg. But at least they’re recovering

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

MakerDAO Onboarded Another Protocol to Its Keeper Network

The effort is designed overall to shore up the stability of DAI

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

5 Trends in DeFi for 2023

From a push for real-world asset adoption to a continued focus on ZK rollups, here’s what you may be able to expect in the DeFi space in 2023

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

MakerDAO Now Offering Savings Yields Higher Than Wall Street

The decision to hike savings rates will likely make DAI a more attractive asset for risk-averse investors

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Votes To Allocate 500M DAI Into US Treasuries, Bonds

DAI stablecoin was converted for this diversification effort, with 80% going toward US short-term Treasuries and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFi

Rune Christensen Wants Out of Maker

The ‘endgame’ is the DeFi founder’s final attempt to create a self-governing DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

MakerDAO Co-Founder Lays Timeline for Free Floating DAI

A new proposal from Maker co-founder Rune maps plans for a free floating DAI, growing a schism between ‘futurists’ and ‘decentralists’

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

MakerDAO Co-founder Plans To ‘Yolo USDC Into ETH’

MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFiFinance

MakerDAO Adopts Real-world Assets as Crypto Leverage Demand Wanes

MakerDAO may soon be the first decentralized finance protocol to offer conventional loans to borrowers backed by traditional institutions

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

MakerDAO Votes Against More Streamlined Leadership

A hotly contested debate on the direction of Maker underscores how complicated DAO politics can be

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /

