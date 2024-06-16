DCG

Business

Crypto Hiring: Ex-Coinbase pro now leads Uniswap’s legal unit

Also, former legal head at Digital Currency Group joins law firm to expand blockchain capabilities

by Ben Strack /
Business

Gemini to distribute $2.18B in crypto back to Earn users

The distributions mark a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bankruptcy court says DCG is ‘out of the money’

And, the US Congress drew headlines last week as it moved crypto-friendly regulation to completion

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs resumes layoffs, CEO says company ‘lost its way’

Elsewhere, Anchorage and DCG fill out the C-suite and Polygon reportedly cuts its COO

by Jack Kubinec /
People

DCG, Barry Silbert file motions to dismiss NYAG suit

DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Gemini settles with NY regulators, will return $1B to Earn customers via Genesis bankruptcy

Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Genesis lawyer pushes back against DCG getting ‘a cut’ of customer recoveries

The hearings are expected to last for a couple of days as the court hears arguments for and against the bankruptcy plan proposed by Genesis

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG calls NYAG, Genesis settlement agreement ‘subversive’

The parent company of bankrupt lender Genesis filed an objection to its settlement agreement with the NYAG on Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG valuation tops $4.4B in 2023

The company repaid over $1 billion in debt, according to the letter

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

NY attorney general triples her accusations against Gemini, DCG, seeks $3B

James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

DCG objects to Genesis bankruptcy plan, claims it ‘favors’ some creditors

DCG says the plan “strips” the company of “other valuable economic and corporate governance rights”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Barry Silbert, Mark Murphy to exit Grayscale board 

Both resignations are effective Jan. 1, 2024

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

DCG can’t change Genesis ownership during bankruptcy, orders judge

Genesis said that the carryforwards could “translate into future tax savings”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

KuCoin settles with New York AG for $22M, will depart New York

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said the settlement shows the exchange’s “commitment to compliant operations”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bullish buys CoinDesk from DCG

CoinDesk finally found a buyer, though the terms of the deal were not disclosed

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG will become ‘an insolvent zombie company,’ Ahluwalia says 

The “root lesson to be learned,” Ahluwalia says, is “not to borrow from Genesis to go levered long on your own product”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

US trustee objects to amended disclosure statement in Genesis bankruptcy

A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG says it ‘cooperated for months’ with NYAG prior to lawsuit

In its third quarter shareholder letter, DCG gave updates on Grayscale, the NYAG suit and the Genesis creditor plan

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Gemini Earn users could be made whole through plan, DCG says

Unsecured creditors could expect a recovery rate between 70-90% according to the plan

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis Global Trading to wind down crypto spot trading

GGT is ‘working closely with regulatory authorities’ to discontinue services

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Gemini accuses Genesis of manipulating the voting process in FTX settlement

Gemini opposes both the DCG agreement and the FTX settlement

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Genesis, DCG reach chapter 11 deal, eyeing creditor recovery rates of up to 90%

Genesis previously initiated a 30-day mediation process in May following concerns parent company DCG could risk defaulting on $630 million in debt obligations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Gemini lawsuit is filled with ‘misrepresentations,’ DCG claims in motion to dismiss

The Gemini suit is pointing fingers at the wrong defendants, DCG claims in motion to dismiss

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto hiring: DCG hires new CFO, BitGo taps former Genesis exec

State Street said goodbye to a longtime crypto executive this week

by James Cirrone /

