Digital Currency Group

There are a total of 30 articles associated with Digital Currency Group.
article-image

Business

DCG said it fully paid off its Genesis loans, but its creditors beg to differ 

DCG said on Friday it had completed its repayment of short-term loan obligations to Genesis, but a new court filing Monday claims otherwise

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

DCG repays all short-term loans to Genesis

DCG has now repaid a total of more than $1 billion in debts to creditors

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

New York AG sues DCG, Gemini and Genesis in ‘sweeping lawsuit’

Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Gemini accuses DCG of ‘gaslighting’ Genesis creditors

Gemini believes that Gemini lenders will not “receive anything close in real value” under current terms

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Genesis claims DCG, DCGI owe over $600M in unpaid loans

Genesis is seeking to recoup $500 million and 4,550 BTC from DCG and DCGI

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

DCG brands Gemini’s lawsuit a ‘publicity stunt’

In its lawsuit, Gemini cited a number of other prolonged measures it took before resorting to legal action against DCG

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

‘Best and final offer’: Winklevoss demands nearly $1.5B from DCG

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

DCG Missed $630M Genesis Debt Payment: Gemini

Genesis, Gemini and other stakeholders are weighing whether to allow DCG more time to stave off a potential default

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: DCG Turnover Taking Center Stage Again

Michael Kraines stepped down as DCG’s chief financial officer

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

DCG Risks Defaulting on $630M in Debt Obligations, Gemini Says

Genesis has initiated a 30-day mediation process with DCG, UCC, Creditor Committee and Gemini to reach a final resolution as soon as possible

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Genesis Petitions for Mediator After Creditors Back Out of Restructuring Plan

DCG says that the creditors who reneged on the previous deal “raised all new demands”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

DCG Crypto Exchange Luno Leaves Singapore After 35% Job Cuts

Luno has asked Singapore-based users to withdraw their crypto and fiat currencies from the platform before June 19

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

The Next Bankruptcy Domino May Be Genesis

The crypto lender reportedly warned investors about filing for bankruptcy if it couldn’t line up sufficient financing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Breaks $17K as Equities Jump on US Fed Speculation

US equities and a bitcoin are testing the top of their medium-term range as traders hope for a ‘soft landing’

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

DCG Silent as Winklevoss Demands Commitment From CEO Silbert

Now that Genesis is considering bankruptcy, hopes of returning $900 million to lending partner Gemini are shrinking

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

These Crypto Startups Nabbed Funding Rounds To Close Out 2022

Despite all the bad news, crypto startups are still securing funding rounds as the bear market stretches into its second year

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Investment Product AUM Drops to Lowest Level Since 2020

Crypto investment product AUM declined close to 15% in November

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

The Grayscale Dilemma: A Record Discount and a Golden Goose

While GBTC’s discount crossed a record 50% Monday morning, Grayscale is unlikely to act, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Genesis Halts Crypto Lending, Blames ‘FTX Implosion’

The move by Genesis does not affect its other business lines, including crypto trading

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Pile Up as Bear Market Crawls On

BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Flow Raises $725M To Fund Blockchain’s Growth

Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Investors Bolster The Graph With $205M Ecosystem Fund

Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, gumi Cryptos Capital, NGC Ventures and HashKey provided the capital to accelerate growth on The Graph

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

NEAR Token Spikes After Protocol Raises $150M Led by Three Arrows Capital

“We are looking forward to leveraging the funding to improve access to blockchain technology in an ever growing list of countries across the world,” Marieke Flament, NEAR Foundation CEO said in a statement

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Digital Currency Group Completes $600M Debt Capital Raise

This new debt capital raise comes shortly after DCG raised $700 million in the beginning of November, at a $10 billion valuation.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.