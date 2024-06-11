European Central Bank
On Wednesday, markets will receive the latest Consumer Price Index report followed by the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and projections
Bitcoin lost around 6.5% over the past 24 hours while ether lost more than 7%, analysts say the correction was expected
Global bank leaders say a recession is unlikely, but persistent inflation may lead to rate hikes
Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation
Given the impressive growth trajectory and unpredictable future of crypto markets, the potential systemic risks cannot be dismissed, the board said
Cryptoassets have become the “bubble of a generation,” ECB Board Member Fabio Panetta said
Buried inside a recent hateful Bitcoin blog from the European Central Bank are two nuggets of truth
Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward
The guidance comes shortly after the European Central Bank (ECB) released a report on stablecoins and financial stability
MiCA will increase transparency around stablecoin reserves, carbon emissions and crypto exchange practices
EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually
The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say
EU officials are confident that they are, but offer few details
As the ECB does due diligence on a possible CBDC, executives issue warnings about other digital assets
Policymakers in the UK opted to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, while the ECB retains a relatively more accommodative stance
The investigation phase will last 24 months and will focus on addressing “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro, it said.