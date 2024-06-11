European Central Bank

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Has rate-cutting season just begun?

On Wednesday, markets will receive the latest Consumer Price Index report followed by the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and projections

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto market opens the week with a pullback, but analysts say not to worry

Bitcoin lost around 6.5% over the past 24 hours while ether lost more than 7%, analysts say the correction was expected

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Central bank heads move markets, defend their inflation-fighting strategies

Global bank leaders say a recession is unlikely, but persistent inflation may lead to rate hikes

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

7 Banks, Including Fed, Pen Paper on Possible CBDC Implementation

Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Europe’s Systemic Risk Board Raises Alarm Over Crypto and DeFi

Given the impressive growth trajectory and unpredictable future of crypto markets, the potential systemic risks cannot be dismissed, the board said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto’s ‘Easy Money’ Scams Need Tougher Oversight – ECB Board Member

Cryptoassets have become the “bubble of a generation,” ECB Board Member Fabio Panetta said

by Casey Wagner /
OpinionPolicy

Yes! The European Central Bank Gets This Right About Bitcoin!

Buried inside a recent hateful Bitcoin blog from the European Central Bank are two nuggets of truth

by David Canellis /
Markets

US Dollar Recovers, Bitcoin Holds $20K as Fed Decision Looms

Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Stablecoin Regulation Ramps Up Across the Globe With New BIS Guidance

The guidance comes shortly after the European Central Bank (ECB) released a report on stablecoins and financial stability

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

ECB Issues Three Reports in Effort To Pass Biggest Crypto Law in Europe

MiCA will increase transparency around stablecoin reserves, carbon emissions and crypto exchange practices

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Rising Rates Could be a Game-changer for Euro Stablecoins Like Circle’s EUROC

EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually

MarketsPolicy

Cryptos Extend Losses Ahead of Fed, ECB Announcements

The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Are Crypto Sanctions Working in Europe?

EU officials are confident that they are, but offer few details

Policy

‘Lawless’ Crypto Industry Needs Harsh Regulation, European Central Bank Exec Says

As the ECB does due diligence on a possible CBDC, executives issue warnings about other digital assets

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

The ECB and Bank of England Grapple With Inflation

Policymakers in the UK opted to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, while the ECB retains a relatively more accommodative stance

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

European Central Bank Launches 24-Month Investigation into Digital Euro

The investigation phase will last 24 months and will focus on addressing “key issues regarding design and distribution” of a digital euro, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

