CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market
CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks
Volatility Shares’ new Solana futures ETF filing comes with a catch
Two planned products aim to replicate the performance of bitcoin-denominated investments in Nasdaq 100 stocks and gold
Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk
A regulated futures market has been a prerequisite for US spot bitcoin and ether ETF approvals — a precedent that could change
The halving is expected around April 20 and with share drops already upon us, can bitcoin maintain its momentum for roughly a month?
Sized for retail users, the futures contracts for bitcoin and ether “offer lower upfront capital requirements”
While analysts expect the exchange to again report quarter-over-quarter trading volume declines, bitcoin ETF buzz could offer tailwinds moving forward
Low levels of volatility, which had plagued the market for over a month, finally cracked on Thursday as price action sent derivatives reeling
The crypto exchange has gained approval to operate as a futures commission merchant two years after filing an application with the National Futures Association
An SEC rule allows an existing fund amendment to go effective more quickly than new offerings — but that may not matter
The dual-crypto futures proposals come after various fund groups filed in recent days for funds that would only hold ETH futures
Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence
Coinbase’s perpetual contracts will offer up to 5x leverage and direct access trading via API is available to institutional clients outside the US
Ethereum derivatives markets are heating up, with open interest setting new yearly records across multiple exchanges
While not a definitive indicator of market sentiment, open interest in futures markets can help shape expectations around the forward price of an underlying asset
Coinbase is attempting to buoy short-term pain with declining crypto spot prices by jumping into the derivatives game via its first offering
The expansion into margin trading comes on the heels of the exchange’s acquisition of institutional crypto trader LedgerX
BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government
Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up
BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant