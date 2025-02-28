Futures

There are a total of 27 articles associated with Futures.
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned CME solana futures could boost ETF approval odds

CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, XRP futures coming? And what about a DOGE ETF?

CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Solana gets a leveraged ETF filing for non-existent futures

Volatility Shares’ new Solana futures ETF filing comes with a catch

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto ETF filers hard at work for the holidays

Two planned products aim to replicate the performance of bitcoin-denominated investments in Nasdaq 100 stocks and gold

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

A new kind of crypto ETF weighs market trends

Strategies consider price momentum in an effort to boost risk-adjusted returns while reducing downside risk

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Why more US spot crypto ETF approvals may be unlikely in the near term

A regulated futures market has been a prerequisite for US spot bitcoin and ether ETF approvals — a precedent that could change

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Cheatsheet: Can bitcoin maintain its momentum into the halving?

The halving is expected around April 20 and with share drops already upon us, can bitcoin maintain its momentum for roughly a month?

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Coinbase opens up crypto futures trading to US investors

Sized for retail users, the futures contracts for bitcoin and ether “offer lower upfront capital requirements”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Headwinds, tailwinds for Coinbase ahead of Q3 earnings

While analysts expect the exchange to again report quarter-over-quarter trading volume declines, bitcoin ETF buzz could offer tailwinds moving forward

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto sell-off saps $1.5B in open interest, funding rates dip negative

Low levels of volatility, which had plagued the market for over a month, finally cracked on Thursday as price action sent derivatives reeling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Coinbase cleared to offer regulated crypto futures to eligible US customers

The crypto exchange has gained approval to operate as a futures commission merchant two years after filing an application with the National Futures Association

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Does Valkyrie have the inside track for the first ETF with ETH futures?

An SEC rule allows an existing fund amendment to go effective more quickly than new offerings — but that may not matter

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Direxion, ProShares seek ETFs that would hold BTC and ETH futures

The dual-crypto futures proposals come after various fund groups filed in recent days for funds that would only hold ETH futures

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin open interest jumps 25% since BlackRock ETF filing

Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase International Debuts Perpetual Futures for Non-US Institutional Traders

Coinbase’s perpetual contracts will offer up to 5x leverage and direct access trading via API is available to institutional clients outside the US

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Open Interest Hits 1-Year High As Withdrawals Activate

Ethereum derivatives markets are heating up, with open interest setting new yearly records across multiple exchanges

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Open Interest at Month-Long High Ahead of FOMC Decision

While not a definitive indicator of market sentiment, open interest in futures markets can help shape expectations around the forward price of an underlying asset

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase to Offer ‘Nano’ Bitcoin Futures Via Derivatives Exchange

Coinbase is attempting to buoy short-term pain with declining crypto spot prices by jumping into the derivatives game via its first offering

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Crypto Exchange FTX US Vying for CFTC Sign-off on Margin Trades

The expansion into margin trading comes on the heels of the exchange’s acquisition of institutional crypto trader LedgerX

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

BTC Slumps as Kazakhstan Miners Power Down: Markets Wrap

BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

ETH Looking Strong Against BTC: Markets Wrap

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Slides Below $46,000 on Its 13th Birthday: Markets Wrap

BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

BTC Turbulence Continues Heading into 2022: Markets Wrap

BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.