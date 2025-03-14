government

AnalysisSupply Shock

How Bukele went from mayor to most powerful Bitcoin maxi on Earth

Years before Trump and strategic bitcoin reserves, there was El Salvador’s youngest president

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Tariff fears wipe out SOL’s weekend gains

On the news that SOL would be part of Trump’s upcoming strategic reserve, SOL quickly surged before seeing an equally swift retracement

by Jeff Albus /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

US crypto reserve clarification coming? Wait til Friday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly said a bitcoin strategic reserve could be “executed on Friday”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Lessons in monetary plumbing with Andy Constan

Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Copper tariffs, changing timeline position markets for more volatility

President Trump yesterday threw markets another tariff-related curveball

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

FOMC minutes hint at end of quantitative tightening

January’s FOMC minutes shed light on what the Fed thinks about its bank reserves and its ongoing campaign of QT

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why a US crypto strategic reserve would need active management

Basic strategy might work if it’s only bitcoin, but otherwise it could get ugly fast

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The trade war is here

Tariffs issued on three of the US’s biggest trading partners sent global markets into a tailspin

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump Cabinet picks face tough questions 

RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel were three of the more controversial nominees questioned on Capitol Hill yesterday

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

US gov has to follow a ‘strict process’ before unloading $6.5B of bitcoin

Asset Reality’s Aidan Larkin explains how the US government offloads bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Congress kicks the can

Lawmakers now have until Friday to pass the highly-anticipated continuing resolution

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why rate changes impact the US, Canadian economies differently

Reflecting on the two worlds I live in poses an interesting vignette

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump is building his cabinet top-down, and crypto is toward the bottom 

Co-chairing Trump’s transition team to help fill administration positions is Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tether denies it is being investigated by US government 

The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

US stocks, cryptocurrencies tumble on disappointing jobs report 

Friday’s report from the Labor Department coincides with disappointing tech earnings to add additional headwinds

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

What if the US really bought 1 million BTC?

Bitcoin is being tossed around as a potential US reserve asset, like gold and foreign currencies

by David Canellis /
Policy

Germany still holds $1.5B in bitcoin after surge of exchange transfers

Germany has ramped up its bitcoin transfers to exchanges this week — but the worst could soon be over

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Germany may now be over half-way done selling bitcoin

Plus, what can crypto be optimistic about right now?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

US, German governments have sent $738M in bitcoin to exchanges over the last 2 weeks

If world governments are dumping hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin, is that a top or bottom signal?

by David Canellis /
Policy

USMS awards Coinbase Prime a multi-million dollar contract

The US Marshals Service will use Coinbase Prime to custody and trade crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

OneCoin’s Crypto Queen should be old news

I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Where’s the economy headed? The housing market will tell you

Plus, a US solana ETF proposal goes live and Coinbase initiates more legal action against the SEC

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Policy

State Department announces $5M bounty for OneCoin ‘Crypto Queen’

Ruja Ignatova was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list back in 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

FIT21 isn’t the crypto win you think it is

This might sound contradictory to the entire ethos of the crypto space, but I believe that the most powerful players in crypto want to become the next Big Tech

by Eli Zeger /

